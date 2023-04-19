Photo: Screenshot from Juicy J’s “Different Type of Time” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Right before March came to a close, Juicy J officially made his return with his latest album, Mental Trillness. The offering marked his first solo project since 2020’s The Hustle Continues and boasted features from Gangsta Boo, Aleza, La Chat, and more. Today (April 19), he keeps his momentum going with the visual for “Different Type of Time,” a Vince Boussamba-shot clip that sees the Memphis legend cruising in a Rolls-Royce while delivering his signature flow:

“We taking flights for Vegas fights, diamonds shine like Vegas lights, I know I’m gon’ get paid when I decide to step on stage tonight/ I’m tryna break a b**ch, and my b**ch on the same page tonight, might change your life, fly to Jamaica depending what my day look like/ Love me some ratchet p**sy, don’t care none ’bout no cellulite, wе go to war, I turn everything to a fight/ God to thеse h**s, don’t miss your chance to walk into the light, whole pint of clean raw, this the dirtiest dirty Sprite”

Mental Trillness is for anybody dealing with frustration, depression, confusion, drug abuse, relationship problems, and more,” Juicy J said via press release. “I’m hoping it will help you on your journey to healing.”

Prior to this, the “Bandz A Make Her Dance” rapper was in a collaborative mood all throughout 2022. He dropped off three separate joint projects: Stoner’s Night with Wiz Khalifa, Space Age Pimpin with Pi’erre Bourne, and most recently, Crypto Business with Lex Luger and Trap-A-Holics. Outside of his own releases, he could also be heard featured on tracks like “Yerba” by Marco Nobel, “Not Today” by Snow Tha Product, and more.

