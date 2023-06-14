Juicy J continues to deliver dope visuals from his latest project, Mental Trillness. Today (June 14), he drops off a new clip for the La Chat-assisted “Deadbeat,” which he produced alongside Crazy Mike and Hitkidd. The track sees the Three 6 Mafia veteran in the middle of an argument with a former lover.
“Tried to show you all of the finer things, now you in the mall tryna cause a scene, last week, I had to go and find my h**, pulled over, had to kick her out of the Rolls, dramatic a** b**ch, what you cryin’ for? Here’s a tissue, go and wipe your nose, shorty thought she was irreplaceable, had to go and hit her the fadeaway, same old s**t, just a different day with a different chick in a different place…”
The animated video comes courtesy of AnimatedByBen. Viewers can see a slew of trippy images throughout, including Juicy J‘s giant head jutting out of a street and a Godzilla-esque version of La Chat.
Mental Trillness made landfall back in March with 18 songs and contributions from Finesse2Tymes, Aleza, K Carbon, the late Gangsta Boo, and more. The album’s main highlight was mental health, a topic that’s addressed directly on the skit “Mental Health Crisis.” “You can now dial 988 if you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, and you’ll be connected to trained counselors who can help you through that crisis,” an unknown voice can be heard saying. “And if you still need help after that call, those counselors can connect you with more services. It’s kind of like 911, but for your mental health.”
Mental Trillness followed a string of well-received 2022 drops, including Stoner’s Night with Wiz Khalifa, Space Age Pimpin with Pi’erre Bourne, and Crypto Business with Lex Luger & Trap-A-Holics. He’s also contributed to songs like Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama’s “Been Smokin,” Conway the Machine and Sauce Walka’s “Super Bowl,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Southside Royalty Freestyle.” Press play on “Deadbeat” below.
