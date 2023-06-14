Photo: Screenshot from Juicy J’s “DeadBeat” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Juicy J continues to deliver dope visuals from his latest project, Mental Trillness. Today (June 14), he drops off a new clip for the La Chat-assisted “Deadbeat,” which he produced alongside Crazy Mike and Hitkidd. The track sees the Three 6 Mafia veteran in the middle of an argument with a former lover.

“Tried to show you all of the finer things, now you in the mall tryna cause a scene, last week, I had to go and find my h**, pulled over, had to kick her out of the Rolls, dramatic a** b**ch, what you cryin’ for? Here’s a tissue, go and wipe your nose, shorty thought she was irreplaceable, had to go and hit her the fadeaway, same old s**t, just a different day with a different chick in a different place…”

The animated video comes courtesy of AnimatedByBen. Viewers can see a slew of trippy images throughout, including Juicy J‘s giant head jutting out of a street and a Godzilla-esque version of La Chat.

Mental Trillness made landfall back in March with 18 songs and contributions from Finesse2Tymes, Aleza, K Carbon, the late Gangsta Boo, and more. The album’s main highlight was mental health, a topic that’s addressed directly on the skit “Mental Health Crisis.” “You can now dial 988 if you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, and you’ll be connected to trained counselors who can help you through that crisis,” an unknown voice can be heard saying. “And if you still need help after that call, those counselors can connect you with more services. It’s kind of like 911, but for your mental health.”

Mental Trillness followed a string of well-received 2022 drops, including Stoner’s Night with Wiz Khalifa, Space Age Pimpin with Pi’erre Bourne, and Crypto Business with Lex Luger & Trap-A-Holics. He’s also contributed to songs like Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama’s “Been Smokin,” Conway the Machine and Sauce Walka’s “Super Bowl,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Southside Royalty Freestyle.” Press play on “Deadbeat” below.

Juicy J
La Chat
Rap

Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off new mixtape 'See Ya'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Killer Mike recruits Future, André 3000, and Eryn Allen Kane for "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023

Jeezy announces new book "Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Ice Spice admits her “whole lifestyle change” has been “super drastic” since stardom

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Babyface Ray unveils latest visual for "All Star Team"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Doe Boy returns with new album 'BEEZY'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Nicki Minaj hints that she underwent breast reduction surgery in new clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Listen to Dave and Central Cee's 'Split Decision' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Latto and Cardi B's "Put It On Da Floor Again" makes its Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 13

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Tour Tales | Strick is more than ready for his own headlining tour after learning from Young Thug

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.13.2023

JAY-Z and Kanye West's "N**gas In Paris" crosses the diamond mark

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
News

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Tupac Shakur will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Wednesday (June 7).

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
