REVOLT is celebrating big time after garnering recognition in the media industry and securing over 22 awards since January 2022. The feat highlights the company’s commitment to enriching content, elevating Black voices, and sparking transformative cultural dialogue.
CEO Detavio Samuels remarked on the network’s success, “While our driving force isn’t solely profits or accolades, these achievements are an undeniable testament to our disruptive business model and our relentless commitment to our purpose-driven mission. Each award we garner isn’t just a win for REVOLT; it’s a blow to the conventional wisdom that’s too often defined the limits of Black-owned media enterprises. It’s a declaration that we are here, we are powerful, and we will not be confined to traditional molds.”
REVOLT’s triumph is rooted in its impactful content, which spans a variety of genres and formats. Noteworthy projects include the two-hour special “REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation” and leading programs like “Caresha Please,” “Drink Champs,” “Assets Over Liabilities,” “The Jason Lee Show,” and “Black Girl Stuff.”
Chief Brand Officer at Combs Global Deon Graham emphasized the brand’s expansion and strategic partnerships. He explained, “Over the last three years, we’ve placed a greater emphasis on expanding the REVOLT brand by forging alliances with the right global brand partners and building strong teams of talented young executives and specialists who all share the same mission to become the largest multi-platform media company in the world.”
Graham continued, “Winning 22 awards is an incredible accomplishment for the brand and we are proud to receive such recognition, but this level of success is simply a byproduct of our commitment to doing everything with excellence, making a positive impact on our community, and empowering the next generation of cultural leaders.”
Some of the prestigious achievements amassed by REVOLT include BET Hip Hop Awards for Best Hip Hop Platform for both “Caresha Please” and “Drink Champs,” a NAMIC Vision Award for “REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation,” and a Telly Award for “Black Girl Stuff” in the Series-Cultural Category.
The platform’s recognition also extends to its executive leadership as well, with Samuels receiving accolades such as AdWeek’s Creative Visionary Awards and the T. Howard Foundation Diversity Executive Leadership Award. Monique Chenault, also a key figure in the company, was honored with the Stevie Award for Most Innovative Woman of the Year.
Check out the list of accolades REVOLT acquired this year below and stay tuned because they’re more to come!
4. Ex Awards – Best Multicultural Event Campaign – REVOLT Summit x AT&T
5. Hermes Creative Awards – Digital Ad Campaign – “Welcome to the Block” (Frito-Lay)
6. Telly Award – Silver Winner in Online – Web series: Non-Scripted, “Welcome To The
Neighborhood”
7. Telly Award – Silver Winner in Series-Cultural Category, “Black Girl Stuff”
8. Telly Award – Bronze Winner in Television – Series: Cultural, “Assets Over Liabilities”
9. Telly Award – Bronze Winner in Television – Series: Reality, “The Crew League”
10. New Media Film Festival – Best New Podcast, “Poplaw”
11. Swedish International Film Festival – Outstanding Achievement, “Poplaw”
12. AdWeek Audio Awards – Emerging Podcast Star, “Poplaw”
13. WICT Network-PAR Top Programmers for Women to Work
14. Cablefax Most Powerful Women, Monique Chenault
15. Stevie Award – Bronze Winner in Most Innovative Woman of the Year: Monique Chenault
16. AdWeek Creative Visionary Awards – Detavio Samuels (Brand Leader Award)
17. Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News – New Generation Leader, Detavio Samuels
18. Cablefax Diversity List, Detavio Samuels
19. Digiday Video & TV Awards – TV Executive of the Year – Detavio Samuels
20. Digiday Video & TV Awards – Best Multi-Platform Video Campaign – “Sneakin’ In with Druski”
21. Black Media Honors – Urban Leadership Award, Detavio Samuels
22. T. Howard Foundation Diversity – Executive Leadership Award, Detavio Samuels
