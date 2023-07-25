The Recording Academy is now accepting submissions from voting members for the second annual Best Song for Social Change Grammy Award.

On Monday (July 24), Billboard reported that the accolade, which was proposed by the organization’s members, honors creators of message-driven music that responds to the social issues of our time and has the potential for a positive global impact. Unlike the Academy’s other categories, a “blue-ribbon committee” is responsible for reviewing and ultimately deciding the award’s recipient, which is given to the songwriter(s). In February, First Lady Jill Biden presented the first-ever trophy at the 65th annual Grammys to Iranian artist Shervin Hajipour for his single “Baraye.”

For eligibility, songs must have been commercially released during the last three Grammy eligibility years (Oct. 1, 2020 – Sept. 15, 2023), per the publication. Specific issues that fit the bill for the award include voting rights, homelessness, inequality, civil rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, mental health, and more. The Academy’s listed selection criteria include “the lyrical content of the song, the artistic quality of the composition, and the perceived impact of the song in delivering an empowering message that brings awareness about social issues that affect the world.”

Earlier this month, The Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., spoke with The Associated Press after the organization modified the Grammy Awards. One of the changes included stipulations for the use of artificial intelligence in popular music. To the outlet, Mason noted that “only human creators” can receive the industry’s highest honor. “Here’s the super easy, headline statement: AI, or music that contains AI-created elements, is absolutely eligible for entry and for consideration for Grammy nomination. Period,” the 55-year-old record producer continued. “What’s not going to happen is we are not going to give a Grammy or Grammy nomination to the AI portion.”