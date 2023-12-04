This past weekend was monumental for Usher, who officially wrapped up his long-running Las Vegas residency on Saturday (Dec. 2). “God bless you, I love you,” the emotional R&B icon stated to a packed crowd before bringing his final show to a close.

On Sunday (Dec. 3), Usher took to social media to repost a video that was shared by Twitter user Coolness941. The clip in question was a snippet from Trevor Nelson’s interview in 2004, when the Atlanta talent was jokingly asked by the BBC presenter to avoid taking the Las Vegas route in the distant future. To many, such a decision was thought to be a sign of a declining career.

“You know what? Because I am such a theatrical artist, I would love to be in a space [like that],” Usher stated to Nelson at that time. “If I decide to go to Las Vegas, it would be the most phenomenal thing you’ve ever seen in your life. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh god, here he is. He’s washed up, and now this is his opportunity to [collect] as many checks as he wants to.’ No, it will be a phenomenal show.”

Even away from Vegas, Usher continues to make strides as one of the most successful artists in R&B music and beyond. As REVOLT previously reported, the “My Way” singer will take center stage for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. He’s also currently putting the finishing touches on his ninth studio LP, Coming Home, which was led by the singles “Boyfriend,” a song that boasted a matching video alongside Keke Palmer, and “Good Good,” a Mel & Mus-produced offering that features 21 Savage and Summer Walker. Notably, “Good Good” brought Usher back to Billboard success by peaking at No. 7 and No. 25 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs and the Hot 100 charts, respectively.