On Sunday (Nov. 12), Jermaine Dupri took to social media to share footage of a linkup with Usher, who brought the hip hop mogul on stage during a recent Las Vegas residency performance. As the crowd looked on, Usher broke down the musical journey that eventually brought them together.

“Found my way there with Puff,” the singer said, referring to his earlier days with Sean “Diddy” Combs. “LaFace Records is the home of so many incredible artists, whether it was TLC, or whether it was OutKast, or any of the amazing artists, right?”

He continued, “But then I made my way back to Atlanta after trying all of that, and I said, ‘Man, it was meant for us to work together.’ But I wanna do things my way,” Usher expressed before the 1997 hit “My Way” came on, leading the collaborators to break out some dance moves to the delight of everyone else in attendance.