Jermaine Dupri is honoring his record label So So Def Recordings’ 30th anniversary by hosting a two-day music festival in Atlanta this fall.
The Grammy award-winning producer also curated the “Southern rap experience” portion of ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s (EFOC) hip hop 50 celebration. During his set, he performed classic So So Def hits, brought out fellow ATLiens (T.I., Ludacris and Lil Jon), and jammed out with the audience when the DJ spun No. 1 records Dupri made with his music peers. Before he hit the stage, the industry veteran took a moment to speak with REVOLT about how hip hop impacted his life, the South’s influence in rap music, and the origins of most of his working relationships.
In September 1972, not long before hip hop made its American debut, Jermaine Dupri was born. Growing up in the music industry, his father, Michael Mauldin, became a stage and production manager for the 1970s funk and jazz group Brick. This led to the rapper dancing on stage with trio Whodini, Herbie Hancock and Run-D.M.C., according to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Although Dupri started dancing at the age of 12, he fell in love with hip hop a few years before that when he first heard “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang.
“It’s the first song I actually memorized without rewinding the tape, so this is when I actually knew how infectious whatever I was listening to was because it was the first song I was actually like, ‘I’m going to memorize this song,’” he told REVOLT. “I didn’t memorize it from a standpoint of taping it and rewinding the tape. Every time I heard it, I just tried to remember what I heard, so when you think about it, that’s falling in love with something. You’ll never forget it; it’s always on your mind and you’re reminded of it.”
Many critics predicted the music genre would be a fad. Despite not knowing how long rap culture would last, the record executive knew something was special about hip hop from the moment he became a fan.
“When I heard ‘Rapper’s Delight,’ I felt like it was too infectious to be a fad. As long as people made more records like ‘Rapper’s Delight,’ I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever ‘cause I’ve never actually had the yearning to learn music. I learn all songs, but this was like, ‘I have to learn this today… I have to know this rap right now.’ The urgency of learning music comes from rap,” said the 50-year-old.
Dupri went on to spill a fanboy moment he had when he met Melle Mel at the club one night during EFOC. The renowned producer used the moment to give Melle his flowers for the way his music shaped hip hop.
“I went out to the club last night, and I saw Melle Mel, and we spoke, and I just let him know he’s actually probably one of the greatest of all time because his first record, ‘The Message,’ has been a hit in rap for almost four or five decades,” the entrepreneur told REVOLT. “Puff made it hit, Coi Leray has a hit now, it was a hit when they did it… like four or five decades that song has been a hit record. To me, that’s pretty incredible. That’s the first song that these guys put out and it’s lasted through generations — that’s crazy. That’s a real record.”
The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee believes he is the embodiment of hip hop since he witnessed the revolutionary style of music evolve throughout the decades.
“Hip hop is my life ’cause I’m basically the same age as it, so I am hip hop,” he said during a press conference the night of his EFOC set. “Everything about me and how I grew up. The way I grew up, I am a breathing example of what hip hop is… how I learned it, how I fell in love with it, how I ended up doing one thing one minute to the next, then to the next, and to now. Hip hop is life to me,” he explained.
As one of the industry’s leaders, Dupri played a major role in helping Southern rap music reach the masses. His eye for talent launched the careers of artists like Kris Kross, Bow Wow, Xscape, Da Brat and more, which ignited more styles of hip hop. He recalled how it took time for his region to be added to rap conversations because of where media hubs were located — New York and Los Angeles — and noted it’s still “overlooked” today.
“I just think that it gets left out of the conversation a lot of times because of media,” the co-creator of the “Rap Game” reality TV show said. “I think the media plays the biggest role because the majority of the media outlets that ran hip hop in the ’90s were from New York and Los Angeles. It wasn’t really nobody from Atlanta that was really driving media. It was nobody from Dallas, TX — or Texas period — that was driving media that you had to pay attention to.”
He continued, “It was always BET or Don Cornelius. When I brought out Kris Kross with Don Cornelius at ‘Soul Train,’ it was back and forth from LA to New York, so in-between that, it didn’t feel like… of importance. We had to either go to New York or LA for us to feel important.”
As to what he thinks about the budding generation, Dupri is interested in collaborating with many of the new artists if there is a natural connection and nothing is forced. The So So Def CEO didn’t spill the beans on who exactly he would like to work with, but he did admit that he would navigate some of the young stars’ careers differently.
“I’ve got a new record with Jacquees, and it was my first time working with him. I got a new Ari Lennox record… I mean, I have a bunch of new records with a bunch of new artists that are of the new generation,” the Atlanta native said. “I don’t really put it out there like, ‘Oh, I want to work with this person.’ I feel like it’s just going to happen organically, but I do like a lot of artists. I just feel like what I would do with them is different than what they’d do with themselves. I really just want to get in the studio with a bunch of people and see what happens.”
In addition to new singles dropping, fans can look forward to Dupri hosting one of the biggest events for hip hop this year — the So So Def 30th Anniversary Festival. The event will take place in his hometown to celebrate the label’s huge milestone and all the work Dupri has done since founding the Atlanta-based record company in 1993. Details of the event haven’t been revealed yet, but he shared it will be in October, and the lineup will only consist of artists who were on his label or whom he’s worked with. In addition, Saturday will be filled with all R&B acts, while Sunday is set to consist of only rap artists.
“That’s going to be how I keep my festival different than everybody’s. If I didn’t produce you or haven’t worked with you in some type of capacity, then you won’t be able to be on my show,” he said.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "F My BM"
DJ Kay Slay to receive his own street in NYC
Trending
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Janelle Monáe bares her soul and more at ESSENCE Fest and fans are here for it
The ‘Age of Pleasure’ artist treated fans to an eyeful when she purposely showed her breast at ESSENCE Fest.