On Thursday (Sept. 21), Jermaine Dupri appeared on the latest episode of “The Estelle Show,” where he delved into his life and contributions to the music industry. At one point, the topic of the rapper-producer’s hit single with JAY-Z, “Money Ain’t A Thang,” came up, which led to a sizable revelation from the So So Def CEO.

“Talib Kweli talks about the first time that he ever came to Atlanta. He went to Magic City with me and Janet [Jackson]. They’re throwing the money in the air,” he said while referring to the now-iconic phrase of “making it rain.” “I actually was the person who created this because I did this first in the ‘Money Ain’t A Thing’ video. Me and JAY-Z are in the car throwing money throughout the whole video. That became my thing with that song. That became my thing going into these strip clubs.”