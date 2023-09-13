Scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8, anticipation is heightening as the date approaches for Jermaine Dupri’s much-awaited So So Def 30th Anniversary Festival. On Tuesday (Sept. 12), the record executive took to Instagram to share the event’s official flyer.

The Atlanta native rallied fans with a fervent “Let’s go!!!!” followed by an invitation to secure tickets through a link in his bio. Taking place in Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia, the festivity was created to honor the three-decade legacy of So So Def.

The star-studded lineup will feature several prominent names across the music industry. Among the many others, T.I., Gucci Mane, Ari Lennox, T-Pain, Soulja Boy, dvsn, and Curren$y are set to perform. Fans can also expect to see So So Def alumni taking the stage, including appearances from Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Monica, and Xscape.

Despite a rocky past with Dupri, Bow Wow will also be in attendance. It will mark a significant step toward reconciliation after their public disagreements, which included a dispute over the origins of the show “106 & Park.”

In an April interview with Math Hoffa’s “My Expert Opinion” podcast, Bow Wow said, “We had a real talk recently. Last month, I pulled up to the studio, and Nelly had to be there to be the mediator. I said, ‘I’ll come inside when you there, but you gotta be there. You gotta be right in the middle of this s**t.’”

He continued, “So that’s the whole thing is that we’re the same, very competitive. I’m smart because I learned from you, could potentially be even smarter because I had three n**gas who I learned s**t from. You had no one you learned s**t. So I learned from you, I learned from Snoop, I learned from Puff, I learned from Birdman. Like listen sometimes, but JD is stubborn though.”

Early bird tickets for the festival are now available with prices starting at $125. As the celebration draws near, VIP options will also be ready to purchase.