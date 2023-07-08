Da Brat is a mom! The rapper and her longtime partner, Jesseca Dupart, announced the birth of their first child, a son named True Legend Harris-Dupart, on Friday (July 7) in an Instagram post shared on both of their accounts.

The post gave fans an intimate look into delivery day as Da Brat lay on an operation table as medical staff prepared her for a cesarean. Jesseca was by her side throughout the procedure as she watched in awe of their son’s birth. “True Legend Harris-Dupart True Legend HD was born 7/6/23 at 8:30 p.m., coming [in] at 7 [lbs] 8 oz, 20 inches long, and as PERFECT as ever. We are overwhelmed with love [and] very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined,” wrote the Kaleidoscope Hair Care founder and CEO.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2022, allowed reality TV fans to join them on their fertility journey. Harris-Dupart already has three children but wanted the Da Brat to experience the joys of motherhood, too. True Legend was conceived via an IVF procedure, which used one of the entrepreneur’s eggs and sperm from a donor. As previously reported by REVOLT, the couple spoke about their struggles to find a Black donor on their hit TV show. In February, they announced they were expecting, and by March, it was revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy.

The “Brat Loves Judy” stars gave People an exclusive interview to announce their son’s arrival. After nine months, the “Funkdafied” emcee was still in shock at the miracle. “I can’t believe he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He’s perfect in every way,” she told the publication on Friday.

Take a look at the couple’s beautiful birth announcement below.