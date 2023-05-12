Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart have addressed the recent backlash for their comments about finding a Black sperm donor on their hit TV show.

Earlier today (May 12), the married couple spoke exclusively with Tamron Hall on her talk show. For over a year, Brat and Dupart have invited the world into their journey of starting a family. From miscarriages to medical complications, viewers have witnessed the difficulties many couples experience when trying to conceive a baby.

During the interview, the 49-year-old expectant mother told Hall, “We thought when we got to the donor part, it would be a breeze. It would be easy.”

We want all the info we can get about Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Dupart’s future bundle of joy and our newest Tam Fam member! pic.twitter.com/9WF1MpoUsq — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) May 12, 2023

When the couple met with “Dr. A” on their show, Brat informed her they scrolled through the list of potential sperm providers. She questioned the lack of Black donors that fit their needs. The doctor then revealed to the couple that there was a short supply of available Black donors. Her wife, Dupart, asked, “Our baby daddy can’t be Black?” Brat replied, “Yeah, if he lookin’ like Jiminy Cricket. ‘Cause the one or two Black people I saw, that thing ain’t [about] to be looking like my child.”

Brat shared that her comments on “Brat Loves Judy” were not intended to offend. “I didn’t think it would be offensive to anybody,” she told Hall. “I cracked jokes about almost everybody that I saw. That one just happened to make it in the show. I wasn’t trying to be mean or say, like, anything negative about Black people. We were looking for a Black donor… It was just misconstrued and taken way out of context… If I offended anybody, I do apologize.”

Brat is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together, a boy. Watch the full clip of Brat and Dupart’s interview with Tamron Hall below: