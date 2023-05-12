Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart have addressed the recent backlash for their comments about finding a Black sperm donor on their hit TV show.

Earlier today (May 12), the married couple spoke exclusively with Tamron Hall on her talk show. For over a year, Brat and Dupart have invited the world into their journey of starting a family. From miscarriages to medical complications, viewers have witnessed the difficulties many couples experience when trying to conceive a baby.

During the interview, the 49-year-old expectant mother told Hall, “We thought when we got to the donor part, it would be a breeze. It would be easy.”

When the couple met with “Dr. A” on their show, Brat informed her they scrolled through the list of potential sperm providers. She questioned the lack of Black donors that fit their needs. The doctor then revealed to the couple that there was a short supply of available Black donors. Her wife, Dupart, asked, “Our baby daddy can’t be Black?” Brat replied, “Yeah, if he lookin’ like Jiminy Cricket. ‘Cause the one or two Black people I saw, that thing ain’t [about] to be looking like my child.”

Brat shared that her comments on “Brat Loves Judy” were not intended to offend. “I didn’t think it would be offensive to anybody,” she told Hall. “I cracked jokes about almost everybody that I saw. That one just happened to make it in the show. I wasn’t trying to be mean or say, like, anything negative about Black people. We were looking for a Black donor… It was just misconstrued and taken way out of context… If I offended anybody, I do apologize.”

Brat is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together, a boy. Watch the full clip of Brat and Dupart’s interview with Tamron Hall below:

Trending
News

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

“Yung Miami came for blood!” one Twitter user wrote.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

Shemar Moore's frustrations with CBS' diversity amid "S.W.A.T." cancellation spill out in new post

Shemar Moore wants CBS to revisit its decision to pull the plug on ratings juggernaut “S.W.A.T.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023
View More