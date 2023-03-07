Photo: LEREXIS via Getty Image
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

A young, pregnant woman was shot and killed as she attempted to rob someone in Chicago yesterday (March 6). Family and friends identified the victim as 21-year-old Genesis Escobar.

According to CBS Chicago, police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. local time. Escobar reportedly saw people sitting in a car when she entered their vehicle near the 5200 block of West Montana Street at Laramie Avenue and tried to rob them. The passengers, luckily, were able to defend themselves and thwart her plans, but, unfortunately, the pregnant woman and her unborn child did not survive. Officials stated that once the expecting mother got in the car in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, she received gunshot wounds to her shoulder, back and hand.

She was then taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead. Iris Alvarez told CBS Chicago that Escobar reached out to her family just before the shooting occurred. “My heart is broken in pieces. She was also seven months pregnant with a baby girl,” Alvarez shared. She continued, “She texted my daughter and told my daughter: ‘Please help me! I’m in trouble!’ But my daughter was sleeping.” The grieving family friend revealed that moments later, she and her daughter heard several loud gunshots.

The woman said she and her child were shaken up by the gunfire and checked to see what was going on. They “looked out the window and [saw] the vehicle. Someone opened the driver door, walked around the vehicle, pulled the body out and drove off,” she told the news station. Alvarez’s daughter, who was not named in the story, ran downstairs to assist her friend and then hurried to get her to safety. “When we got to the hospital, unfortunately, the baby was not able to be saved — and she passed away as well,” the mother added. Police are still investigating the crime and at this time, no suspects have been arrested.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Photos surface showing LaTavia McGee safe after kidnapping in Mexico

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 others alive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Tyre Nichols' photography featured in Palm Springs desert exhibit

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Ex-Memphis EMT claims police prevented him from helping Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family demands diplomatic intervention in their fight for justice

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Anti-gun violence advocate killed by police in New Jersey

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Mob of officers filmed beating Black Memphis inmate to death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Sacramento skatepark to be named in honor of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

San Francisco street performer featured in 'The Pursuit of Happyness' dead at 64

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Rickey Smiley opens up on oldest son's untimely death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Black Milwaukee transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Baltimore pays record $6M in police misconduct settlement

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Photos surface showing LaTavia McGee safe after kidnapping in Mexico

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 others alive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Tyre Nichols' photography featured in Palm Springs desert exhibit

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Ex-Memphis EMT claims police prevented him from helping Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family demands diplomatic intervention in their fight for justice

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Anti-gun violence advocate killed by police in New Jersey

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Mob of officers filmed beating Black Memphis inmate to death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Sacramento skatepark to be named in honor of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

San Francisco street performer featured in 'The Pursuit of Happyness' dead at 64

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Rickey Smiley opens up on oldest son's untimely death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Black Milwaukee transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Baltimore pays record $6M in police misconduct settlement

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More