When Jermaine Dupri announced his upcoming So So Def Festival to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his record label, hip hop fans were excited to find out the lineup of the two-day music event.

“That’s going to be how I keep my festival different than everybody’s. If I didn’t produce you or haven’t worked with you in some type of capacity, then you won’t be able to be on my show,” he previously teased in an interview with REVOLT.

Now, fans do not have to wonder anymore because Xscape, Jagged Edge, Da Brat, TLC, and Anthony Hamilton have all been added to the bill, The Source reports. Other artists may be added over the next month.

While some of the stars are also traveling on their own tours, fans have the pleasure of seeing multiple artists in one location thanks to the highly anticipated event.

Dupri was excited to announce the festival on Instagram last month, starting his post with, “I don’t know if you heard, but I’m throwing a So So Def Festival Oct. 7 and 8 right here in the ATL.”

He continued, “We celebrating 30 years of So So Def – the label and productions.”

The So So Def Festival will be held at the infamous Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia, the hometown of the record label. It takes place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 12 to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 12 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $125 and are on sale now at the official festival website. General admission and two-day early bird tickets are available with VIP options coming soon.

Fans are invited to attend what is being hailed as a monumental celebration of hip hop and R&B music. Stay tuned for details on any new acts being added to the star-studded lineup.