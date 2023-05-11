There’s almost no denying that famed blogger and executive producer Jason Lee has one of the hottest talk shows on the internet. If you’re not tuning in, then you’re missing out on some of the wildest interview discussions ever seen online featuring a slew of popular figures, including the likes of Grammy Award-winning emcee Cardi B, “BMF” stars Lala Anthony and Da’Vinchi, award-winning journalist Jemele Hill, NLE Choppa, Yung Miami and tons more. The guest list for REVOLT’s “The Jason Lee Show” has only grown and the appearances keep getting more illustrious.

On this week’s episode, which aired on Wednesday (May 10), the Hollywood Unlocked founder sat down with Nick Cannon. The entertainment industry veteran is most notable for his acting and comedic career that began in his teens. However, Nick has recently been making headlines for his frequent baby announcements, having already fathered a dozen children with six different women.

During his appearance, the “Wild ‘N Out” boss addressed the discourse surrounding his decision to continue having children and the possibility of welcoming more, his relationship with the mothers involved, and so much more.

However, Lee began the conversation by giving the 42-year-old his flowers – although he humbly tried to decline – for not only his contributions to the entertainment industry but for creating opportunities for others, including Lee. The Drumline star said the gestures were so that his peers could not only succeed but be able to provide for their families. This led Lee to ask Nick about his seemingly ever-expanding village and reports that he may be having another kid, ultimately bringing his total to 13.

The Roll Bounce actor dismissed those claims, stating, “We ain’t get there yet.” The star said, “We [are] very comfortable with the disciple dozen that I got” before adding, “I keep my consolations at 12.” Nick stated 12 is “a righteous number,” declaring that he would “stay there.”

Despite concerns from online critics, Nick appears to be juggling fatherhood well, telling Lee, “I think I’m doing a pretty damn good job about it so far” before noting, “I ain’t hear nobody complaining.” He seemingly addressed naysayers who have doubted his ability to be an active father in all of his kids‘ lives.

“I’m coaching, I’m at recitals, I’m at ballet, I think I’m doing a good job,” the entertainer said before clarifying that the “only people’s opinion that I truly care about are my children.” When asked if he cared about the opinions of their mothers, the star admitted, “I don’t really care what they think, but I care about them.” He did share that “very mature and adult co-parenting conversations” were had, however.

Nick began his journey into fatherhood after welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon on April 30, 2011 with Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Mariah Carey.

When asked about the “Fantasy” icon’s thoughts on his robust family tree, the entertainer assured, “She’s high frequency.” He continued, “She always asks me, ‘You aite? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?’ And then she’s like as long as you don’t bring none of that bulls**t to the Manor of Carey — like, she lives in her own world; nothing can infiltrate that.”

Nick added that they talk daily, during which Carey has been “just checking on my spirit.”

Lee later paused the discussion to give Nick some actual gifts, including flash cards with his children’s names on them, in reference to the actor seemingly forgetting his daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon when asked to name his heirs recently. The star was immediately called out by Howard Stern.

While he admitted he “f**ked up,” the “Masked Singer” host argued that he fumbled because of Stern, who “interrupted me as I was going in order.” “If you want the God’s honest truth, my beautiful daughter Onyx, that’s probably the child that I spend the most time with,” he told Lee. He added, “I’m with her at least three times a week for the full day,” but he refrains from making information like that public.

Nick and Lee kept the conversation going as the actor opened up about teaming up with Wack 100 to provide diapers for low-income families, getting canceled, the Black community’s reaction to his anti-Semitic controversy and subsequent apology, and how a tragedy played a role in that decision.

“That was the biggest eye-opener for me,” he shared. “I was like, ‘This s**t does not matter whatsoever,’ and I just zoned in and focused on… my own family.”

Like always, if you liked what you heard, tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube Channel, and app at 5 p.m. ET. Also, don’t forget to watch the latest installment with Nick Cannon here.