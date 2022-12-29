Comedian, actor and TV host Nick Cannon is a father for the 12th time. Today (Dec. 29), his supermodel baby mother Alyssa Scott took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming welcome video of their second child together, a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon, who was born on Dec. 14.

“Dec. 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️ Zen is in every breath I take,” Scott wrote. “I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever, I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying. ‘It’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you, Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍.”

Scott also revealed her tattoo dedicated to their late son, Zen Cannon, who passed on Dec. 5, 2021 at just 5 months old after suffering from a growing brain tumor. Nick recently spoke out about their decision to not make Zen undergo chemotherapy.

“Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo,” said the “Masked Singer” host. “I thought quality of life. I wanted him to have the best existence he could have.”

Last month, the Wild ‘N Out creator announced the arrival of his 11th child, another baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon from Abby De La Rosa. Beautiful is the third child Nick and De La Rosa have together. The two welcomed twins, Zion and Zillion Cannon, in June 2021. Nick is now the father of 12 kids from six different women.