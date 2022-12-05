Today (Dec. 5), Nick Cannon remembered the life of his late son, Zen Scott Cannon. As previously reported by REVOLT, the infant passed away from a form of brain cancer called hydrocephalus last December.

“Physically, I’m definitely on the mend, but mentally and spiritually, I’m broken,” Nick began in an Instagram post today. “I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and [depressing experience] that I will never get over,” he shared. The “Wild ‘N Out” host added that he has felt “a mixture of guilt, pain and sorrow” on a daily basis since the death of his son. Zen was born in June 2021 to Nick and Alyssa Scott.

After Zen’s death, Nick shared the terrible news with his audience during a taping of his eponymous talk show on Dec. 7, 2021. “I always noticed he had a cough, and so I wanted to check it out,” the host shared. Nick continued, “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months [old], I noticed he had this nice-sized head, too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.” The grieving father shared that he held his son for the last time that weekend.

In June of this year, Nick and Alyssa launched a foundation in their late child’s honor. “Zen’s Light” assists families who have loved ones living with pediatric cancers. “June 23 will forever be a day of celebration. A beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life [of] an angel. Zen’s birth has now transformed into ‘Zen’s Light.’ We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world,” the actor said at the time. Nick ended today’s post with, “Continue to peacefully rest, my son, Zen Scott Cannon. We love you eternally.”