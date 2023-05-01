Over the weekend, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon pulled out all the stops as the couple’s children turned 12 years old. On April 30, 2011, the famed entertainers welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon — affectionately known as “Dem Babies.”
“Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet! I thank God for you every day! ‘Our love is Supernatural!’ Ooh darlings, ’cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!’” Carey wrote on social media yesterday (April 30). On her Instagram Stories, the “Dreamlover” songstress shared behind the scenes footage of a celebration for the duo. As she entered a room with the twins in tote, pink and blue balloons decorated the event space. Other kids rushed out to surprise the two Taurus as confetti sprayed out in front of a larger balloon display that read: “Happy Birthday, Roc [and] Roe. Eternally 12.”
Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! “Our love is Supernatural!!!” Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/39m5wgESug
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 30, 2023
But it wasn’t just Carey who went all out. Nick had to show his two kids a good time as well. “Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns, Roc [and] Roe! Daddy loves y’all forever!” the father of 12 wrote online. While his caption may have been simple, the celebration was anything but. His post contained a video recap of “The Masked Singer” host shutting down Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. He noted that the twins requested that their friends be flown in for the special occasion and that the group stayed at the theme park “until about midnight.”
Fan tributes also poured out online for the siblings. “Happy birthday to the adorable Roc [and] Roe! Wishing Mariah Carey‘s precious little ones a day filled with joy and love as they celebrate another year of life,” one person tweeted with a video montage of sweet family moments. Another person commented on the party she threw for them, adding, “I like how it’s normal and not over the top.”
See more highlights below!
Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! 🎉❤️ Daddy loves y’all forever! pic.twitter.com/wejMy2UJ5u
— Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) April 30, 2023
happy birthday to the adorable roc & roe! wishing @MariahCarey’s precious little ones a day filled with joy and love as they celebrate another year of life 💖 pic.twitter.com/p4RkQ2Iuvf
— 💭 (@thinkermariah) April 30, 2023
@mariahcarey
Happy birthday Roc & Roe!! 😍😍
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.