Over the weekend, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon pulled out all the stops as the couple’s children turned 12 years old. On April 30, 2011, the famed entertainers welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon — affectionately known as “Dem Babies.”

“Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet! I thank God for you every day! ‘Our love is Supernatural!’ Ooh darlings, ’cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!’” Carey wrote on social media yesterday (April 30). On her Instagram Stories, the “Dreamlover” songstress shared behind the scenes footage of a celebration for the duo. As she entered a room with the twins in tote, pink and blue balloons decorated the event space. Other kids rushed out to surprise the two Taurus as confetti sprayed out in front of a larger balloon display that read: “Happy Birthday, Roc [and] Roe. Eternally 12.”

Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! “Our love is Supernatural!!!” Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/39m5wgESug — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 30, 2023

But it wasn’t just Carey who went all out. Nick had to show his two kids a good time as well. “Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns, Roc [and] Roe! Daddy loves y’all forever!” the father of 12 wrote online. While his caption may have been simple, the celebration was anything but. His post contained a video recap of “The Masked Singer” host shutting down Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. He noted that the twins requested that their friends be flown in for the special occasion and that the group stayed at the theme park “until about midnight.”

Fan tributes also poured out online for the siblings. “Happy birthday to the adorable Roc [and] Roe! Wishing Mariah Carey‘s precious little ones a day filled with joy and love as they celebrate another year of life,” one person tweeted with a video montage of sweet family moments. Another person commented on the party she threw for them, adding, “I like how it’s normal and not over the top.”

See more highlights below!

Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! 🎉❤️ Daddy loves y’all forever! pic.twitter.com/wejMy2UJ5u — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) April 30, 2023