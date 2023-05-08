It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (May 10), viewers can look forward to Nick Cannon hitting up REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa, Yung Miami and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This week, REVOLT is dropping another must-watch episode, so prepare yourselves. Cannon will sit in the hot seat opposite the inquisitive host, and fans can expect a hilarious installment.

Today (May 8), REVOLT released the official trailer to get viewers ready for the highly anticipated chat. In the sneak peek, Cannon lightheartedly took issue with Lee’s show. “My ex-girlfriend on the couch s**tting on me, had a whole team of people talking about how I ain’t s**t,” he mentioned laughing. Lee wasted no time asking the industry veteran what his iconic ex-wife, Mariah Carey, thinks about him having a dozen children now.

The jaw-dropping moments didn’t end there. Lee presented Cannon with a very unique award, to which the proud father responded, “Don’t be giving me no d**k award” before showering himself with loads of condoms. Check out the trailer up top to peep for yourself.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Nick Cannon!