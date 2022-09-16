Usher, by far, is one of the greatest to do it when it comes to R&B. If you have been under a rock for the past 20 plus years or just simply do not know, Usher has provided us with some of the most timeless music the genre would ever see in this lifetime. Carving out a lane for himself and cementing his legacy early on in his career, the Atlanta vocalist and songwriter has influenced a slew of generations since the 90’s and continues to until this very moment. As we enter the fall season soon, this is the perfect time for us to be gifted with such audible greatness. Today (Sept. 16), Usher celebrates the 25th anniversary of his sophomore album My Way with an expanded edition of the LP.

Recently, Usher took a trip to NPR to deliver an iconic performance for the platform’s Tiny Desk concert. During the performance, he amazed everyone with his vocal ability/range with some of his classic records, some of which came from My Way back in 1997. This was probably one of the best things he could have done leading up to this monumental release for sure.

The expanded edition includes all the original tracks, plus reimagined versions of three tracks “My Way,” “Nice & Slow,” and “You Make Me Wanna…” — all of which are produced by acclaimed drummer/producer Ryan James Carr. In addition to the album, fans are elated to receive a mini documentary of Usher today via Youtube. The Dolapo Sangokoya-directed mini-doc contains a collection of Usher, Jermaine Dupri, and Ryan James Carr’s most intimate interviews. Fans will also get the behind-the-scenes making of Carr’s newest iterations of Usher’s classic tracks and never-before-seen archival footage of Usher from the My Way era.

