At this point, fans should probably remove Usher from their list of artists they would like to see compete in a Verzuz. The R&B crooner has stood firm in his belief that when it comes to hits, he really does not see other artists’ discography being equally yoked to his.

Doubling down on his stance, the ever-confident singer went as far as to say that the battle of hits is not even designed to handle a talent of his caliber. “I think if you ever came to my show, you would understand that I don’t even think a Verzuz could handle all of the songs that I have to be honest,” he told the “People Every Day” podcast.

In fact, he added that if he did indulge his legion of fans, he would have to pull off some sort of Raymond v. Raymond stunt by competing against himself. “But I don’t wanna do that. That’s not the purpose of Verzuz, me versus me,” said the entertainer.

Thus far, a total of 43 Verzuz competitions have taken place since the series began in 2020. Artists such as Alicia Keys and Ashanti; mega-producers The-Dream and Sean Garrett; and Verzuz co-founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have all been contenders.

Fans hoped that one day, the “My Way” singer would see things their way and give in to their demands to go hit for hit with Chris Brown. Alas, while the matchup may be widely supported by eager adorers, Usher is rather adamant that it will only take place as a figment of people’s imagination.

He added, “I’m a different animal, man. I’m cut from a way different cloth man. And when you put those songs on, I’m telling you, I don’t think anybody in the world would want smoke with them songs.” To date, he has sold more than 100 million albums, had nine Billboard Hot 100 records, and landed a RIAA-certified diamond album with Confessions.

“The appreciation of it starts with understanding what it is and how long it has taken to do this legacy. And if you choose to compare it, what are you comparing to? Are you comparing it to itself?” he remarked.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the battle of hits is currently on the outs with music lovers. A week ago (Aug. 16), it was revealed that Swizz and Timbaland filed a lawsuit against Triller, the platform they sold Verzuz to in 2021, for breach of contract after failing to pay the duo millions.