The crowd went wild as things got heated at Usher’s Las Vegas residency at Park MGM, thanks to Taraji P. Henson.

On Sunday (Sept. 11), Henson celebrated her 52nd birthday by attending Usher’s show, and while she was supporting him, he brought the Empire actress up on his stage to serenade her to some of his greatest hits. In the video you can hear Usher saying, “We got grown and sexy in the house tonight” as she sings to Taraji. She shared the experience to her Instagram account and captioned it, “Soooooo about last night!!! Thank you @Usher #wehadatimelastnight #birthdaybehavior #virgoseason.”

Throughout the performance the two took turns rubbing their hands on each other and Henson even dropped it low at one point to admire the R&B star’s thighs. She posted a second video of this scene on her Instagram account and captioned it “Welp #atimewashad thank you @usher for an amazing birthday turn up.”

Henson isn’t the only guest that made an appearance at Usher’s Las Vegas residency in the past weeks. Earlier this month, he brought out Tevin Campbell to perform his 1993 hit “Can We Talk” – a song that previously brought tension between the two as L.A. Reid and Babyface feuded over who to give it to. He also Usher candidly serenaded the Anita Baker and comedian Tiffany Haddish also took the stage with him this summer.