On Sunday (Nov. 5), Usher’s magnetic stage presence pulled a new notable name into the spotlight: Kenya Moore from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

During his performance, the R&B singer’s Las Vegas residency turned steamy as he locked eyes with Moore in the VIP area. Usher serenaded the reality TV star by noting her appearance with the lines, “Oh girl, you got those hips out. They gonna be talking ’bout you tomorrow, saying, ‘She put that thang on,’ baby. Yes, you did.”

The exchange was documented by audience members, who captured Moore’s animated reaction as she swayed to the music. When Usher asked, “How you doing?” she replied, “I’m great now!” Check out the clip below.

Social media erupted with commentary underneath Moore’s Instagram post. Admirers of both celebrities weighed in by encouraging the spark. “You snatched his, too. That man was in awe! I can’t blame him either, boo, ‘cause you look fine,” penned one fan.

Another supporter expressed their approval with, “I love this for our girl.” Meanwhile, a separate user brought Moore’s ex-husband into the fore. They wrote, “Y’all would make such a hot couple. I know [Marc Daly] probably seen this video and got salty.”

Baby Usher could’ve had Kenya last night and I would’ve been here for it — Kevia (@keviablue) November 5, 2023

Talking about older ladies Kenya and Usher were both fine af back in the 90’s and today. They’re in their 40s — Little Miss Fire Sign 🔥 (@JadaNooKiss) November 6, 2023

The way Usher snatched Kenya’s soul!

I felt it. 🔥 — BEYONCÈ FINE COUSIN🫶🏽 (@VaJaiJade_) November 5, 2023

The 52-year-old beauty entrepreneur is the latest public figure to stop by Usher’s residency. Last month, the “My Boo” hitmaker sang to Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson after inviting the WNBA player to one of his concerts.

Previous attendees include Saweetie, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, Gabrielle Union, Summer Walker, Keke Palmer, and more.

A’ja: I better see you, Usher. Usher: Watch this pic.twitter.com/Z7wABlk04B — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 28, 2023

“I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for,” Usher told GQ about the show in February. “They’ve been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems.”