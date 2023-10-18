A’ja Wilson has a boatload of accolades, but there’s something else she’s striving for as she and her Las Vegas Aces teammates face the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals. The young star has never been a back-to-back champion in college or at the professional level. Forever seeking greatness by any means, she reached out to her former South Carolina Gamecocks coach, Dawn Staley, before the Finals even began. “She’s probably going to kill me for saying this, but it actually brought me to tears. She texted me probably a week ago, that was before game one of the Finals, and she asked me for Sheryl Swoopes’ number,” Staley told CBS Sports. “She said, ‘I need her number because I want to know how to repeat.'”
Who better to call than Swoopes? After all, people were coining her the “Michael Jordan of women’s basketball.” Not only did she and her Houston Comets teammates win the very first WNBA championship – she came back and did it again, and again, and again. That’s right — four consecutive titles. Wilson led South Carolina to the program’s first-ever NCAA title in 2017 but wasn’t able to repeat in her next, and final, collegiate season. “It’s bittersweet because we lost our back-to-back championship. We didn’t win it [her] last year in the NCAA Tournament, so I can’t be that, I can’t give her what that feels like. But I’m glad I got Sheryl’s number in my phone to pass it on to A’ja, so A’ja can get the very thing that she wants,” said Staley. Moments like that are what make Wilson special and what many regard as the best player in the world. Once an athlete reaches a certain level of their career, the field is leveled a bit, so the intangibles are what separate the good from the great; the participants from the legends. To be the best, you have to beat the best, and the league is improving each and every season. After winning league MVP in 2020 and 2022, Wilson finished third in voting this year – behind the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas. Wilson did, however, repeat as the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. That’s another thing she has in common with Swoopes, who won the same distinction three times during her 12-year WNBA career.
The league looks very different from the Swoopes era, but the core of the game remains the same. Of course, the competitor in Wilson wanted to become the second player in league history to earn MVP two seasons in a row – Cynthia Cooper was the first. However, Stewart finished with 446 aggregate points to Thomas’ 439 and Wilson’s 433, setting off a social media debate that still rages on as we approach game four. The Aces took a commanding 2-0 lead in the series before the Liberty found new life in game three to keep their title hopes alive. On the brink of a repeat, Swoopes advised Wilson to take her “feud” with Stewart personal. On “Gil’s Arena,” the four-time champion shared a little of what she told Wilson. “I said, ‘It has to be personal, right? Stewie won MVP, and you were MVP last year. Honestly, it doesn’t sit well with me.’” She went on to share her sentiments that the Aces have already won the title while the Liberty are only competing for it. Some came for Swoopes on Twittter, calling the all-time great a hater. She’s simply a competitor — you don’t get a resume like hers without having that “dog” in you… that tenacity. That’s not something that one can turn off just because they hung up their jersey.
Swoopes has earned the right to weigh in on a league that she was a part of from the ground up. Talk about a day one; Swoopes was known worldwide before social media and before NIL deals. She was the first female athlete in any sport to get her own signature shoe. The Nike Air Swoopes debuted in 1995, even before the WNBA’s inaugural season. Eventually, eight of the league’s original players would get their own shoe. Following Swoopes, Rebecca Lobo, Lisa Leslie, Dawn Staley, Cynthia Cooper, Chamique Holdsclaw, Diana Taurasi, and the late Nikki McCray all had kicks bearing their names. In 2010, Candace Parker, now with the Aces, joined that list. Her second, and last, shoe was released in 2012. It would be nearly a decade before another woman joined those ranks. Ironically that woman was Stewart, who released her kicks in 2021 after leaving Nike to sign a multi-year endorsement deal with Puma. She referred to the move as “jaw-dropping” when speaking to ESPN back then, noting, “Anytime you hear ‘signature,’ I think that’s jaw-dropping, eye-opening, especially on the women’s side. There haven’t been many… For Puma to be able to put the signature element out there, [and] respect me enough where they think that I deserve a signature shoe, is something that’s super exciting.” In 2022, Elena Delle Donne released the Nike Air Deldon and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike Air 1’s will drop soon. That brings the tally to 12 total signature sneakers, past and present, for the WNBA in its 26th season.
The league has hit bumps in the road with franchises coming and going, and still has to contend with overseas leagues that WNBA players participate in to supplement their earnings. This is something that came under intense scrutiny during Brittney Griner’s imprisonment in Russia. While the pay scale will never contend with the NBA, the league’s stars are still heavily committed to growing the game stateside despite flaws in the system. Take Wilson for example. She’s currently coached by Becky Hammon, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. Wilson played college ball under Staley, who she considers a “second mom.” Staley is only the second individual to both play on and coach a No. 1-ranked team at the NCAA level. She was also a two-time Naismith College Player of the Year. In her eight-year WNBA career, Staley was a six-time All-Star and part of the 10th and 15th Anniversary teams. She was a three-time Olympic gold medalist. After trading in her jersey for a clipboard, the Philly native won two NCAA championships, a host of coaching accolades and is a Basketball Hall of Famer also. The greats surround themselves with the greats, so Wilson is in tremendous hands.
With the emergence of name, image, and likeness, or NIL, there is the notion that the landscape of sports has changed just as much for the WNBA as it has for the collegiate level. It has been previously mentioned that there’s room for improvement when it comes to the money, and you can call it recency bias, but LSU’s Angel Reese comes to mind. The “Bayou Barbie” has racked up an estimated $1.7 million in NIL deals and most recently became Reebok’s first major NIL signing under newly appointed President of Basketball Shaquille O’Neal, who is also an LSU basketball alum.
To some, it would seem that it’s a no-brainer for top women’s basketball players to stay in school and earn more money, but not necessarily. The endorsements wouldn’t automatically disappear when these athletes turn professional. If anything, it would be added to the salaries earned while actually playing basketball. As an NCAA baller, there is no salary. Yet and still, the league is looking to continue to grow and create more stateside opportunities to discourage athletes from spending their winters playing overseas out of necessity. For the first time since 2008, there will be a new franchise. The Golden State Warriors have been awarded a WNBA expansion team. Hopefully, the seven-time world champions’ winning ways rub off on their female counterparts, who begin play in 2025. The Warriors are the sixth NBA franchise to have a WNBA team. The others are the Indiana Pacers (Fever), Minnesota Timberwolves (Lynx), Brooklyn Nets (NY Liberty), Phoenix Suns (Mercury), and Washington Wizards (Mystics). Perhaps more franchises will enter the mix to help the league grow at a quicker and sustainable rate. For now, though, only two teams matter as the Aces and Liberty meet in game four with New York hoping to live to fight another day, and with Wilson and the Aces determined to wrap this thing up and hoist the WNBA Championship Trophy for the second season in a row.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
McDonald’s 2nd annual Shoot Your Shot competition shined the spotlight on fresh talent at REVOLT WORLD
The three day-competition saw 600 aspiring artists put their lyrics to the test. Read on to find out who won!
Lala Milan brings her "Free Medicinal Laughter" to the latest episode of "Receipts"
This week, the challenger who hoped to take Quincy Brown’s place on the “Receipts” throne was none other than comedian Lala Milan.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Quincy Brown vs. Lala Milan | 'Receipts'
On this all-new episode of “Receipts,” Lala Milan brings her “Free Medicinal Laughter” to compete against host Quincy Brown with Siana Altiise, their mysterious shopper. Presented by Walmart.
Our rich legacy of food and culture in Miami | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers ends this season’s journey in Miami chatting with chefs and owners Amaris Jones, and Akino and Jamila West about the history of American cooking, our legacy in cuisine, and food sustainability. Watch here!
Stephen A. Smith says Jada Pinkett Smith has “exceeded cruelty” with public remarks about marriage to Will Smith
Stephen has had enough of Pinkett Smith airing out details of her severed marriage to Will Smith that he says have emasculated the actor and lack any semblance of compassion.
How Tavonia Evans’ Guapcoin aims to close the racial wealth gap through blockchain
In this clip from “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we’re joined by Tavonia Evans, a seasoned tech expert and the founder of Guapcoin. As Tavonia discusses Guapcoin X Chain, an exciting new blockchain initiative, she dives into her journey from being told by her grandfather to dive into computers to becoming a beacon of financial empowerment and technological wisdom in the community. Watch!
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football
Deion Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract should be considered a discount for Colorado given the value he’s injected into their school and community.
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
Machel Montano is on a mission to make Soca music global – Melé is an excellent start
Machel Montano’s personal touch as well as his immense passion for the culture made the 2023 Melé Destinations event special. Read up!
Shenseea wants her fellow creators to understand they're here for a reason: "Don't hold back"
“God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential,” Shenseea said in a message to her peers. Read the exclusive below.
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.
2023 REVOLT WORLD: Moneybagg Yo, "Drink Champs," and more added to day 1's biggest moments
REVOLT WORLD kicked off in incredible fashion thanks to big performances, entertaining shows, and interactive installations.