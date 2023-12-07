Today (Dec. 7), Usher and H.E.R. teamed up on a soulful new cut titled “Risk It All,” which is taken from the upcoming remake of The Color Purple. Produced by H.E.R. and co-written alongside Jimmy Napes, the piano-driven offering sees the two putting their hearts on their sleeves for a special kind of love.

“Like a condition, like a religion / So easily mistreated, it’s every decision / Sometimes it’s h**l and sometimes it’s heaven / It’s overcomplicated, but, baby / I don’t mind / Feelin’ like I’m ’bout to fall / Close my eyes / Baby, I would risk it all…”

Based on both the 1982 novel and the Broadway musical of the same name, The Color Purple will be the second movie adaptation following the critically acclaimed release from 1985. The older film, which starred Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, earned 11 Academy Award nominations. The Steven Spielberg-directed effort also collected plenty of trophies from the NAACP, the Golden Globes, ASCAP and the Writers Guild of America.

For the 2023 update, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, David Alan Grier and Deon Cole lead an impressive ensemble cast. The upcoming film will also serve as a vehicle for H.E.R.’s official acting debut.