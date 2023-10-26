Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. is set to sing the national anthem ahead of Game 1 of the 2023 World Series. Game 1 kicks off Friday (Oct. 27) in Texas, with the Arizona Diamondbacks facing off against the Rangers. Major League Baseball announced the scheduled performance in a press statement released Wednesday (Oct. 25).

This isn’t the first time the artist has performed for a large audience at a sporting event. In 2021, H.E.R. sang “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl, which was hosted at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Her opening act was followed up with the national anthem, performed by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan.

H.E.R. has had a busy fall hitting stages left and right — and is sure to end the year on a high musical and acting note. The Color Purple, set for release on Christmas Day, will mark H.E.R.’s big-screen debut. She’ll appear alongside other stars such as Halle Bailey, Ciara, Fantasia Barrino and more in the film adaption of the Broadway musical. The artist takes on the role of Squeak, a waitress and aspiring singer.

H.E.R. has a total of nine songs, thus far, that have appeared on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, one including her feature on Jhene Aiko’s “B.S.” Plus, she’s charted seven tracks on the Billboard 200, including the album Back of My Mind, which peaked at No. 6.

Moreover, the talent has earned multiple awards in her relatively young career, including the Grammy for Best R&B Album for her debut LP, and a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for her lead single off that album. In 2020, she won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Fight for You,” a song she wrote, composed, and produced for the film Judas and the Black Messiah.