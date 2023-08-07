Image Image Credit Sydney Foster Photography Image Alt Pinky Cole Hayes Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (July 23), REVOLT announced renowned Slutty Vegan founder and CEO Pinky Cole Hayes as its inaugural creative visionary in residence. In this new role, the businesswoman will help lead the charge to empower Black creators.

Cole Hayes’ undeniable influence on the culture as a wildly successful entrepreneur has been nationally recognized since the widely supported launch of her brands Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and the roundtable event series “American Sesh.” The serial entrepreneur who has amassed a business empire with a valuation of more than $100 million also penned two books -- her most recent, "I Hope You Fail" -- inspiring others to go after their dreams.

Her impact as an emerging leader even gained her a spot on the 2023 TIME100 Next List. But, today, at REVOLT, she’s switching gears a bit. The Clark Atlanta University alumna will utilize her expertise as a master creative and marketer to develop and amplify new and existing projects with REVOLT, furthering the company’s mission to deliver positively impactful and global narratives of the culture.

“We’re excited to welcome Pinky Cole Hayes as the inaugural REVOLT creative visionary in residence, where she will bring her proven expertise as both a world-class innovator and operator to imagine new ways the brand can empower creators while advancing the culture,” says Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. “Pinky has always been committed to making a positive impact on Black communities and building successful brands in unconventional spaces, which perfectly aligns with our values and makes us look forward to the transformative work we’re doing together.”

According to a press release, the newly introduced program aims to foster an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation. REVOLT will partner with one to two creators throughout the year to brainstorm and cultivate fresh ideas that are reflective of the culture’s diverse voices and experiences.

“As someone deeply committed to challenging norms and amplifying Black voices, this is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with like-minded creatives and bring dynamic projects to life,” Cole Hayes adds. “Together, we will continue pushing boundaries, inspiring change, and shaping the cultural landscape for generations to come.”

The self-made boss previously joined forces with REVOLT as a judge on season three of the network’s “Bet on Black” series, which highlights emerging Black entrepreneurs competing for a $200,000 prize.