Snoop Dogg was without question one of the biggest stars of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer was a huge focal point of NBC’s coverage of the two-week athletic gauntlet as he participated in the opening ceremony, tried his hand at a number of the events, and put his Snoop D-o-Double-Gizzle spin on performance recaps.

But with the main Games wrapped up and the Paralympics underway on Sept. 8, some of the focus has shifted to the future when Los Angeles hosts the Olympics for a third time. The City of Angels previously welcomed world-class athletes and spectators in 1932 and 1984.

“Entertainment Tonight” caught up with the 16-time Grammy-nominated artist while at the LA premiere of 1992, a film starring Tyrese Gibson and executive produced by Snoop. As expected, he was eager to share his hopes for the Games being held in his backyard, metaphorically speaking, of course.

While fans are clamoring to see if Simone Biles, Noah Lyles, and others will return to defend their gold medals, the Doggystyle rapper thinks it’s time that lesser-celebrated talent finally gets their time to showcase their abilities.

He hilariously told ET’s Kevin Frazier, “One thing I wanna do is have like the hood Olympics, ‘cause it’s a lot of homies from the hood that can run 10.2 [second 100-meter], that can high jump, throw the javelin, backflip, swim good, jump over gates and hurdles, you know what I’m saying?”

Moreover, the West Coast legend shared, “I just wanna make it available for the athletes from the hood that didn’t make it, that probably had certain ramifications, but they still were athletic, and they still were good. So, I wanna bring that component, and hopefully we’ll be able to, you know, make it make sense.” Only time will tell if Snoop, whom fans have dubbed an Olympic ambassador, can pull off the entertaining feat for the culture.

Snoop first won over the Olympic viewers in 2020 when he and Kevin Hart joined forces for the epic and comical highlights on Peacock. As for what people can expect to see in the next four years, the Long Beach native told NBC Sports that LA would be a maximized edition of what Paris had to offer.

“This was amazing, but I just feel like LA just gon’ be like a supersize version of what we just did,” he told NBC Sports as the Paris Games wrapped in August. In 2028, the Olympics will take place from July 14-30, with the Paralympics beginning on Aug. 15.