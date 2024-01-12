Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

MEGAN: ACT II is what the OG Hotties and Tina Snow fans have been fiending for. The project screams Houston, from its production to the stories Megan spits. The Grammy Award winner is locked into a sound that feels like her true signature — going heavy on all rap and leaving no room for pop fillers. Megan’s pen is on full display as she delivers bar after bar with the relentless energy that defines her legendary freestyles. Her creativity shines with moments that show her range, like an unexpected hard rock twist in “TYG.”

While Megan's earlier albums had their moments, some of them arguably fell short in fully showcasing her raw talent. Fortunately, MEGAN: ACT II changes that narrative, showcasing her abilities with force and precision. The project serves as a powerful reminder that, despite the setbacks and hardships, she has an undeniable presence in the game.

This album proves the chart-topping rapper is here to stay, and she’s unapologetically reclaiming her lane. Without further ado, here is REVOLT’s ranking of all 13 songs from MEGAN: ACT II.

13. TYG featuring Spiritbox

The Traumazine creator steps into hard rock territory in “TYG,” with Spiritbox delivering an intense backdrop. The bars are there, even if the track’s heavy sound might not be everyone’s vibe. It is a bold experiment, showing Megan’s versatility and willingness to push boundaries. While the style shift is dramatic, the femcee makes sure her lyrics don’t lose their impact.

12. Mamushi (Remix) featuring TWICE

“Mamushi (Remix)” brings a surprising collaboration, fusing Megan’s rap with TWICE’s pop flair. The contrast between the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker’s hard-hitting delivery and the South Korean girl group’s sweet vocals creates a unique, dynamic sound. The energy is contagious, with each artist bringing something fresh to the table. It’s a bold, unexpected moment that works well.

11. Neva Play featuring RM

Megan doesn’t hold back on the fan-favorite “Neva Play.” She goes full throttle with aggressive bars. The production is heavy and dark, which matches the intensity of her lyrics. Showing her fearless spirit, the Texas native declares that she won’t be crossed or taken lightly. Each of her lines lands with authority, ultimately making “Neva Play” a fierce track.

10. Fell In Love

Boasting a classic storytelling approach, "Fell In Love” seems to evoke Biggie Smalls energy. Megan’s bars are vivid, painting a picture of love gone wrong with humor and finesse. The record’s beat is smooth, yet hard-hitting — a nod to Hip Hop’s golden era. Her delivery is on point, too, as she blends early ’90s nostalgia with her modern style.

9. Right Now

Megan switches it up in the album’s sixth track, which offers a smooth, vibey melody that still packs plenty of attitude. "Right Now” is about living in the moment, staying present and being fearless. The famed freestyler’s delivers its laid-back lyrics with an undeniable edge, making the track feel effortless. It’s a reminder to take what you want and never apologize.

8. Motion

“Motion” is all gas, no breaks. The high energy track’s up-tempo beat makes the song feel urgent and commanding. Megan never misses a moment to flex her skills either. Her sharp delivery keeps listeners locked in, making it perfect for those moments when you need an energy boost.

7. He Think I Love Him

In an homage to Gucci Mane, Megan rides the beat on “He Think I Love Him” with effortless precision. The flow is slick, with punchy lyrics that balance humor and attitude. The song is all about finessing and staying unbothered, which shows the rapper’s playful, yet commanding side. Her delivery gives the tribute an authentic feel that shows respect to the trap legend.

6. Best Friend

With its slow tempo and heavy-hitting beat, “Best Friend” oozes Houston. The playful, yet assertive track celebrates loyalty and friendship in a big way. Megan’s bars shine as she gives shoutouts to her real ones and flexes her pen skills. The song’s production ties everything together, making it a memorable anthem.

5. Roc Steady featuring Flo Milli

In “Roc Steady,” the Ciara “Goodies” sample hits hard, bringing a fresh twist to a nostalgic sound. Flo Milli is the perfect addition to the song, too. The "Beef FloMix" star matches Megan’s energy with her own playful and confident bars. Their undeniable chemistry creates a track full of attitude and bounce. "Roc Steady” is a fun, infectious record that demands to be played out loud.

4. Bourbon

“Bourbon” is smooth, yet aggressive, bringing a gritty energy to the mix. Megan’s flow effortlessly blends her relaxed delivery with punchy bars. The song’s dark and hypnotic beat gives it an underground feel while the lyrics illustrate vivid pictures of a late-night mood, making the track a standout moment in MEGAN: ACT II.

3. Like A Freak

Megan delivers a no-holds-barred anthem with “Like A Freak,” turning the intensity all the way up. The track exudes pure sensual energy, showing off her confident, provocative side. It’s all about owning desires and embracing boldness, making it an unforgettable record on the album. The Hot Girl Productions founder commands every second, leaving listeners hyped.

2. Bigger In Texas

“Bigger In Texas” is straight Pimp C coded, from its beat to the Houston lingo that Megan effortlessly drops. You can feel the award-winning artist’s H-Town pride oozing through every line, making the record a true love letter to her city. Its production hits with that classic Houston swagger — casual but powerful. Megan’s bars perfectly match the vibe, reminding everyone that she’s a proud Texas girl.

1. Number One Rule

The project’s third track, "Number One Rule,” gives major Trina vibes as Megan comes through bold and confident. It’s all about boss energy, flaunting her power and setting her own rules. The beat is seductive, the flow is sharp, and Megan’s attitude is as fierce as ever. “Number One Rule” is a certified anthem for anyone living unapologetically.