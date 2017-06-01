Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images, Raymond Boyd/Contributor via Getty Images, and L. Busacca/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Slick Rick, Scarface, and The Notorious B.I.G. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rappers, as our modern-day poets and wordsmiths, possess a unique talent for storytelling through their music. Utilizing intricate rhyme schemes, vivid imagery, and rhythmic flow, they paint narratives that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide and capture the essence of life in all its complexities.

Often, Hip Hop artists draw from their own experiences growing up in challenging environments, navigating issues within their communities, and confronting personal demons. They also forge deep connections with listeners via everyman tales of love, heartbreak, and reflections on identity and self-discovery.

Delivering stories on wax can also be a powerful tool for social commentary. Many have used their platforms to shed light on pressing issues, such as systemic racism, poverty, and political injustice. By sharing their struggles, triumphs, and observations, they’ve offered listeners a window into their worlds, fostering empathy and understanding.

REVOLT put together a list of 17 emcees who are acclaimed for their storytelling abilities. See below.

1. The Notorious B.I.G.

The iconic Biggie Smalls is arguably the best Hip Hop storyteller of all time. His debut LP, Ready To Die, was packed with graphic depictions of the late rapper’s early struggles and battles with mental health. Songs like “Juicy” and “Everyday Struggle” provided a transparent look into B.I.G.’s upbringing, time in the streets, and yearning for a better life, while “Suicidal Thoughts” spoke to those afflicted with depression and preoccupations of death. On the equally acclaimed Life After Death, the Brooklyn legend told tales about revenge, disloyalty, drug dealing, and much more on tracks like “Somebody’s Gotta Die,” “Ten Crack Commandments,” and “What’s Beef?”

2. Nas

With a poetic cadence and razor-sharp lyricism, Nas brought listeners into the heart of Queensbridge by painting vivid portraits of real life in the NYC neighborhood. His storytelling went beyond mere narration; it served as a window into the many avenues of the human experience, offering profound insights into issues of race, poverty, and the pursuit of the American Dream. On “I Gave You Power,” Nas rapped from the perspective of a gun, while “2nd Childhood” saw him reminiscing about different people trapped in self-inflicted cycles of unaddressed trauma. What’s truly amazing is that the veteran emcee keeps getting better with age.

3. Kendrick Lamar

Every album from Kendrick Lamar’s decorated discography is full of explicit depictions of life in Compton, from the emotionally charged concept surrounding good kid, m.A.A.d city to revelations about his own flaws on Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Another catalog standout, “DUCKWORTH,” was a vivid recollection of the initially shaky relationship between Lamar’s father and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, the man who later bolstered the Grammy Award winner’s successful career.

4. JAY-Z

As his sixth studio album made clear, JAY-Z's lyrical skill set became the blueprint for scores of rappers. Songs like “Regrets” were beautiful examples of introspection, while “Friend or Foe '98” and “Meet The Parents” were literal crime dramas in audio form. Hov’s most recent body of work, 4:44, showcased him at his most vulnerable thanks to no-frills raps about family, Black America, and missteps.

5. Eve

The former first lady of the Ruff Ryders collective told stories just as powerful or better than her male counterparts. The most notable from Eve was “Love Is Blind,” a heartbreaking story of a woman in an abusive relationship. Another track, “Heaven Only Knows,” gave an unobstructed view into the rapper’s turbulent life before fame.

6. Masta Ace

Along with his Juice Crew peers, Masta Ace’s approach to storytelling remains a go-to for much of Hip Hop. His second solo LP, Disposable Arts, followed a fictional man's release from prison, return home, and education at the institution. The immediate follow-up, A Long Hot Summer, was about Ace’s music career and relationship with friend-turned-manager Fats Belvedere. The Falling Season, a body of work centered around a Brooklyn kid’s high school years, eventually morphed into an Off-Broadway musical.

7. Ice Cube

Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” stands as one of the best stories in rap history, to the point where fans and peers engaged in deep debates about which day the Cali rapper was referring to. “My Summer Vacation,” “A Bird In The Hand,” “Once Upon A Time In The Projects,” and “Steady Mobbin’” are other examples of Cube’s impeccable skill as one of Hip Hop’s greatest authors. It only made sense that the N.W.A. alum graduated to a highly praised filmmaker.

8. Slick Rick

Slick Rick is another rap legend who earned his respect through vivid musical narratives. Cuts like “La Di Da Di,” “Moses,” “The Moment I Feared,” “Mona Lisa,” and “Children’s Story” were so highly valued that heavyweights like Yasiin Bey, Lil’ Wayne, and Snoop Dogg reimagined them to pay homage. Outkast also gave The Ruler his flowers via the collaboration “Da Art of Storytellin' (Pt. 1),” a title that the British-born talent utilized for his fourth studio album.

9. Yasiin Bey

The man formerly known as Mos Def delivered intricate tales in seemingly effortless fashion. As part of his contribution to his and Talib Kweli’s Black Star debut, he channeled Slick Rick on the multilayered recreation of “Children’s Story.” For his first solo drop, Black On Both Sides, Bey provided listeners with an account of a roller coaster situationship on “Ms. Fat Booty.”

10. Lupe Fiasco

When it came to storytelling, Lupe Fiasco went beyond the constraints of typical songs via conceptual masterpieces like The Cool. The Chicago native’s sophomore LP expanded on a previous track of the same name and its dark themes about the streets and its many pitfalls. Other tracks like “The Box,” “Kick, Push,” and “Adoration of the Magi” further turned the idea of a story on its head.

11. Immortal Technique

Make no mistake: The haunting genius behind the above Revolutionary Vol. 1 standout alone earned Immortal Technique a placement on this list. On Revolutionary Vol. 2, the rapper-activist got real personal about love and relationships on the equally impressive “You Never Know.” Other songs like “Peruvian Cocaine,” “Leaving The Past,” and “Harlem Streets” are also more than worth a mention.

12. Eminem

Whether it was personal topics or horrorcore fiction, Eminem was above most when it came to his lyrical tales. The most notable track in the Detroit emcee’s repertoire was “Stan,” which brought the actions of an overzealous fan to life in explicit fashion. Dope cuts like “Mockingbird,” “Hailie’s Song,” and “When I’m Gone” gave fans a window into Em’s life as a father. The brutally honest “Cleaning Out My Closet” put a magnifying glass on the trauma that the D12 frontman allegedly experienced at the hands of his mother.

13. Queen Latifah

Many of Queen Latifah’s classic drops were filled with colorful narratives about female empowerment, personal experiences, and other topics that address societal issues. The smash hit “U.N.I.T.Y.” told a story about standing up against street harassment and violence against women, while “Coochie Bang...” promoted the importance of practicing safe sex. Other essential cuts included “Just Another Day,” “Ladies First,” and “Paper.”

14. Ghostface Killah

Since the Wu-Tang Clan’s inception, Ghostface Killah quickly stood out amongst the legendary crew as one of its most poignant storytellers. In many of his verses, he seamlessly weaved tales of both victory and sorrow, infusing them with captivating intricacies and memorable nuances. Throughout his catalog as a group member and solo artist, Ghost delved into gritty urban narratives, reminisced about his upbringing, and embarked on spiritual explorations.

15. Scarface

Songs like “I Seen A Man Die” and “Mind Playing Tricks On Me” are just two of many that put Scarface’s penchant for dark, vivid tales on display. The former Rap-A-Lot signee continued to captivate the masses through his career via tracks like “Diary Of A Madman,” “Jesse James,” and the sobering “Suicide Note.”

16. Common

Common’s “I Used to Love H.E.R.,” a conceptual offering that depicted Hip Hop in humanized form, was so impactful that it set off one of the most memorable battles in the culture’s history. Other tracks, like “A Song For Assata,” gave listeners a history lesson about one of America’s most striking political activists. Albums such as Be, Like Water For Chocolate, and Electric Circus contained plenty of other deep cuts that established the Chi-Town star as an expert raconteur.

17. Nipsey Hussle

Before his tragic passing, Nipsey Hussle blessed fans with hard-earned life lessons via cinematic descriptions of his experiences as a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips. Over time, his stories expanded from the pitfalls of street life to lyrical manuals about how to become an entrepreneur and a positive contributor to one’s community.