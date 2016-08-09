Image Image Credit Naomi Baker / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated and influential gymnasts in sports history. The 3-time Olympian and 11-time Olympic medalist has extraordinary talent and an unyielding work ethic that has led her to achieve an unparalleled collection of accolades, including numerous world championships. Beyond her athletic achievements, Simone has redefined what it means to be a champion. She has openly addressed mental health challenges and advocated for the well-being of athletes. Her journey from a young girl in Columbus, Ohio with big dreams to an international icon is a testament to her resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Beyond her record-breaking performances, her impact off the mat sets the icon apart. She has used her platform to speak out on important issues — from mental health awareness to fostering inclusivity in gymnastics. Her influence inspires a new generation of athletes, and she is proof that strength isn't measured just by physical feats but also by the courage to speak one's truth. At just 27 years old, Simone's legacy has been etched into history and into the hearts of those she’s empowered.

1. She rose to fame at 13 despite being unqualified for the 2012 London Olympics

Simone made waves in the gymnastics world at 13 years old despite being too young to qualify for the 2012 London Olympics. Even without Olympic eligibility, her talent was undeniable. She quickly gained attention at national competitions, capturing the interest of coaches and fans alike and setting the stage for her future dominance in the sport. By the time she was old enough to compete at the international event, Simone was already a force, poised to redefine gymnastics on a global scale.

2. She had two gold medals at 16

At 16 years old, she secured two gold medals at the 2013 World Championships — one in the all-around and another in floor exercise. She made history as the first African American to win the all-around title, a groundbreaking achievement that showcased her extraordinary talent. These early successes set the stage for her future dominance in the sport.

3. She released her autobiography in 2017

In 2017, The record-breaking gymnast released her autobiography, “Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance.” The book details her journey from being a young girl with big dreams to becoming one of the greatest gymnasts in history. It offers an intimate look into her life, covering her struggles, triumphs and the hard work and dedication that led to her extraordinary success.

4. She was adopted

Adopted by her grandparents due to her mother's struggles with substance abuse, Simone grew up in a stable, loving home that allowed her to thrive. Her grandparents, whom she calls Mom and Dad, provided the support and encouragement that fueled her passion for gymnastics. This strong foundation helped her overcome early challenges and paved the way for her achievements.

5. She was the shortest Olympian to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics

Simone is just 4 feet 8 inches tall, making her the shortest Olympian to compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Despite her height, she dominated the competition, showcasing that greatness isn't defined by size. Her powerful performances led her to win four gold medals and one bronze, solidifying her as a gymnastics legend.

6. Her sister is also a gymnast

Simone’s sister, Adria Biles, also follows in the footsteps of her celebrated sibling. Competing at various levels, including college gymnastics, Adria has made a name for herself with impressive performances. The sisters’ shared passion for the sport has created a strong bond between them as they have both achieved notable success in gymnastics.

7. She is the first gymnast to win three world all-around titles in a row

Simone became the first gymnast to win three consecutive world all-around titles, a feat she accomplished between 2013 and 2015. This astounding achievement confirmed her domination in the sport and established a new standard of excellence. Her consistent performances over the years reinforced her reputation as the GOAT.

8. She’s had the same coach since she was 8

Aimee Boorman has been Simone’s coach since childhood, guiding the talent through the early stages of her gymnastics career. Though their professional relationship ended when Boorman relocated to Florida, they remain in close contact. She continues to serve as a mentor for Simone, and her influence remains a significant part of the accomplished athlete’s life and career.

9. She is the first woman to complete a Yurchenko double pike skill on vault

The famed competitor was the first woman to complete a Yurchenko double pike on vault, marking a historic moment in gymnastics. This groundbreaking skill showcased her exceptional athleticism and innovation, setting a new benchmark in the sport and further cementing her status as a pioneering figure.

10. She was homeschooled

Homeschooled to accommodate her rigorous training schedule, Simone dedicated countless hours to her work, often sacrificing time with friends and typical childhood experiences. This intense focus on her sport allowed her to hone her skills and achieve remarkable success. The commitment to her training exemplified her determination and passion from the beginning.

11. President Joe Biden awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom

In 2022, President Joe Biden awarded Simone the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. This recognition celebrated her as the most decorated gymnast and acknowledged her prominent advocacy for athletes’ mental health and safety, children in the foster care system and victims of sexual assault.

12. After every meet, she rewards herself with pizza

Simone rewards herself with pizza after every meet — a beloved ritual regardless of the competition’s outcome. This simple pleasure serves as a treat for her hard work and dedication, offering a moment of enjoyment after the intense focus of competition. The tradition highlights her balanced approach to success and the importance of celebrating achievements, big or small.

13. She has ADHD

After Russian hackers released private medical records of some U.S. athletes, including Simone, the sports legend publicly disclosed her mental disability. She shared that she has taken medication for her ADHD since she was a child, using the opportunity to raise awareness about the condition. Since then, Simone has been very transparent about her mental health, advocating for greater understanding and support. Her openness has fostered a broader conversation about mental health issues among athletes, emphasizing the importance of openly addressing these challenges.

14. She has her own line of leotards

Bringing some bling to the beam, the champ has her own line of leotards with GK Elite. Her signature collection captures her unique style, personality and dynamic presence through vibrant colors and plenty of bling. This collaboration highlights her influence in gymnastics fashion, allowing fans and fellow gymnasts to celebrate their flair through her designs.

15. She has multiple gymnastic moves named after her

By the time the 2024 Paris Olympics rolled around, Simone had five moves named in her honor: The Biles and The Biles II on floor exercise, The Biles and The Billes II on vault, and The Biles on balance beam. She first performed The Biles on floor — a double back layout with a half twist, at 16 years old — showcasing her impressive air awareness and precision. The Biles on the balance beam involves a dismount with two twists and flips, while The Biles II on vault is a Yurchenko double pike. Simone easily shows off her incredible skill, balance, strength and explosive power through her sport, easily making her the greatest of all time.