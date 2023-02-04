Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When GloRilla dropped “F.N.F.,” plenty of people thought they had her all figured out, quick to label her a one-hit wonder. They tried to put her in a box, like her success was a fluke. But GloRilla pushed back with every new track, showing she’s here for the long game. Now, with her debut album, GLORIOUS, she’s taken things to a whole new level, proving she’s making her own way in Hip Hop. This album is a solid 10/10, no skips, and ranking it is a challenge — each track showcases a new side of her passion and skill.

With GLORIOUS, GloRilla doesn’t just bring that Memphis heat; she’s given us versatility in her topics and messages that uplift. The production is just as fierce, with beats that stay in your head long after they hit. Beyond the fire sound, she’s using her platform to inspire, sharing stories that speak to resilience and power. This project is GloRilla on her terms, showing the industry she’s not just what they expected. GLORIOUS is the kind of debut that defines an artist’s moment, and for Glo, it’s only the beginning.

15. I AIN’T GOING

This track tackles the serious issue of domestic violence, with GloRilla expressing her refusal to tolerate such behavior. She addresses a prevalent topic in the African American community, using her platform to encourage women to stand strong. It’s a bold statement that combines vulnerability with strength, making it a crucial part of the album. Glo’s commitment to bringing light to difficult conversations is commendable.

14. INTRO

The album’s intro sets the stage perfectly, showcasing GloRilla’s lyrical prowess right from the start. Tapping into her inner Lil Wayne, she invites listeners into her world with a captivating beat and a lighter flick. Her closing remarks signal her growth, showing that she’s ready to take on criticism and level up her artistry. It’s a powerful start to a memorable album.

13. QUEEN OF MEMPHIS featuring Fridayy

“QUEEN OF MEMPHIS” is a celebration of GloRilla’s roots and the unwavering support from her city. She reflects on her journey from challenging circumstances to her well-deserved success. The chorus by Fridayy adds a melodic touch that elevates the track, making it stand out. This song is a testament to resilience, ambition, and pride in one’s origins.

12. STOP PLAYING

Initially, I wasn’t sold on “STOP PLAYING” when it first hit TikTok, but the full album release changed my perspective. The uplifting nature of the track resonates, offering affirmations we all need in our lives. Glo's energy is infectious, reminding us to embrace our worth and stop letting others play games with us. It’s an anthem for anyone ready to step into their power.

11. RAIN DOWN ON ME featuring Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music, and Chandler Moore

“RAIN DOWN ON ME” stirred conversations with its blend of gospel and Hip Hop, debuting at No. 1 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart. GloRilla recites a heartfelt prayer, while her gospel collaborators uplift the spirit with their contributions. The fusion of genres showcases Glo's versatility and her deep gratitude for blessings. It’s a beautiful moment of faith and reflection.

10. DON’T DESERVE featuring Muni Long

We’ve all watched a friend stick with someone who just doesn’t deserve them, and Glo and Muni Long tackle that uncomfortable truth head-on. Their collaboration is a powerful reminder of self-worth and moving on from toxic situations. This track combines substance with a beat that still makes you want to vibe. Muni’s melodies and poignant lyrics perfectly complement Glo’s message.

9. GLO’S PRAYER

“GLO’S PRAYER” stands out as one of the album’s most relatable tracks, revealing a side of Glo that we rarely see. It’s a slower, more introspective moment that connects deeply with listeners navigating the dating world. The vulnerability in her delivery creates a sense of comfort, reminding us that we’re not alone in our struggles. This track proves Glo’s range and emotional depth as an artist.

8. PROCEDURE featuring Latto

On “PROCEDURE,” GloRilla and Latto exchange bars in a captivating back-and-forth flow. Glo showcases a new rhythm, while Latto brings her signature flair, making this collaboration shine. This track is an example of female rap unity, with both artists elevating the song with their unique styles. Latto’s verse is hard to forget, making you want to rap along all day.

7. HOLLON

While “TGIF” still had the world buzzing, Glo dropped “HOLLON,” another track that quickly captured our hearts. This viral hit is packed with energy and serves as a reminder to recognize our worth. Glo’s delivery is empowering, making listeners feel invigorated and ready to take on the world. It’s yet another testament to her growing artistry.

6. STEP featuring BossMan Dlow

BossMan Dlow joins GloRilla on this Kee Londn beat, and the chemistry is undeniable. Together, they deliver a lesson in how to step to your dream girl, full of charm and charisma. Glo and Bossman embody the right mix of confidence and playfulness that makes this track a must-listen. It’s a celebration of love and attraction, executed flawlessly.

5. LET HER COOK

If you’re in a phase of rebranding your life, “LET HER COOK” is the anthem you need. It’s an empowering declaration that encourages letting go of anything that holds you back. GloRilla taps into a confidence that’s contagious, urging listeners to embrace their inner baddie. This song is a perfect addition to any playlist dedicated to self-love and resilience.

4. WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME featuring Sexyy Red

In a landscape where many struggle to honor classic samples, Glo and Sexyy Red have masterfully reimagined “Wipe Me Down.” They keep the essence of Boosie’s flow while infusing their own styles and contemporary elements. It’s a celebration of nostalgia that still feels fresh, making this track a standout. This is how you pay homage while staying true to yourself.

3. HOW I LOOK featuring Megan Thee Stallion

The collaboration between GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion on “HOW I LOOK” is a match made in Hip Hop heaven. Both artists come through with their best bars, showcasing their unique styles while complementing each other perfectly. Megan channels her Tina Snow alter ego, which resonates with the original hot girls. The production by Go Grizzley elevates this track into one of the album's finest.

2. TGIF

From its first preview on social media, “TGIF” became the anthem of summer, capturing hearts and dominating playlists. It transforms 7 p.m. on a Friday into an occasion we all look forward to, especially during those sweltering days. Glo’s charisma shines through, making it impossible not to feel the joy of the weekend. This track is a celebration of freedom and good vibes.

1. I LUV HER featuring T-Pain

This track brings back the nostalgic vibes of the early 2000s that we didn’t know we were missing. Anytime T-Pain is featured, you know it’s going to be a hit. It feels like “I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” had a baby with “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and GloRilla is the result. The energy is electric, reminding us why we fell in love with both artists in the first place.