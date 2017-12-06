Image Image Credit Mindy Small / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Muni Long Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When it comes to music, some artists bask in the spotlight, while others work behind the scenes, creating hits that soon become our favorites – Muni Long does both.

Born Priscilla Renea Hamilton, the multi-talented star’s career has been far from ordinary. Initially, the artist went by her government name, but she later decided to adopt the moniker Muni Long to reinvent herself in the music industry.

As Priscilla Renea, she spent nearly a decade writing top-charting songs across different genres, ranging from R&B to pop and even Hip Hop. But Muni Long introduced the world to infectious, heart-filled records like “Hrs & Hrs” and “Made For Me.”

The artist has contributed to many tracks you might not be aware of. Keep reading to discover 15 songs that Muni Long co-wrote.

1. California King Bed by Rihanna

The Grammy Award-winning performer wrote RiRi’s “California King Bed” in 10 minutes, she revealed to Complex. The singer said that she was in the process of looking for furniture for her move to Los Angeles when she was asked to help out on the record. The heartbreaking song spent over 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and started a great musical relationship between the two artists.

2. Don’t Wake Me Up by Chris Brown

Not only did Muni help write “Don’t Wake Me Up,” but she also lent her voice during the intro. Before the acoustic sounds started, the Def Jam signee uttered, “Dearly beloved, if this love only exists in my dreams, don’t wake me up.” The song appeared on Brown’s 2012 album Fortune.

3. Worth It by Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It” spent over 36 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and has garnered more than two billion YouTube views, making it one of the group’s most successful records. The singer/songwriter used her expertise to pen captivating rhymes over the Balkan-inspired beat.

4. Timber by Pitbull featuring KeSha

“Timber” was one of the most popular upbeat dance and alternative songs of the 2010s. Released by Pitbull and featuring KeSha, it immediately caught on with pop lovers. The song’s distinct use of melodies and catchy lyrics helped the single stay at No. 1 for three weeks, adding to Muni’s vast discography.

5. Infinity by Mariah Carey

In the song “Infinity,” Muni helped Mariah Carey sing about turning heartbreak into triumph. Instead of harping on what she thought she wanted, the songstress moved on and discovered self-worth. This hit was definitely a highlight in both artists’ discographies.

6. Watch n' Learn by Rihanna

Featured on Rihanna’s Talk That Talk album, “Watch n’ Learn” is an engaging track about guiding your partner in understanding your preferences. The singer/songwriter’s lyrics about following instructions and taking the lead made the reggae-influenced record stand out. It’s a standout track not easily forgotten.

7. V.S.O.P. by K. Michelle

The “Time Machine” singer excels at crafting mesmerizing R&B love songs. Combining her talents with K. Michelle’s vocal ability created a big hit. In 2013, K. Michelle sampled Debra Laws’ "Very Special" to create this record about a partner anticipating a special night with their loved one, hoping for many more to come.

8. Don’t Mind by Mary J. Blige

Often coined the Queen of R&B, Mary J. Blige’s longevity makes her one of the most talented and influential artists in the game. Therefore, the talented writer helping her make a hit record in 2011 was a major deal. “Don’t Mind” is an upbeat track about not being ashamed to be in love.

9. imagine by Ariana Grande

“imagine” is the very first song featured on Ariana Grande’s highest-selling album, Thank U, Next. The dreamy record fantasized about the perfect relationship, where things come easy, there are no difficulties, and love is almost effortless. This cut was a great display of artistry from both stars.

10. Gang Bang by Madonna

“Gang Bang” is all about seeking revenge, and Muni Long helped the iconic Madonna get her point across. With such an aggressive beat, the lyrics had to be just as gritty. Madonna harmonized about committing a violent act against a lover who has crossed her.

11. Beg For It by Chris Brown

Chris Brown’s inventory is filled with seductive and intriguing records, and the “Sneaky Link” singer helped add to the list. “Beg For It,” which was released in 2011, is a slow jam filled with promises that Brown plans to keep. The track is surely still on a lot of playlists for intimate moments.

12. Magnets by Disclosure featuring Lorde

Disclosure and Lorde teamed up on “Magnets” in 2015. With the Baby Boo artist’s help, the record explored themes of temptation and attraction and gained a positive reaction from millions of listeners. Her input really helped take the track to the next level.

13. Bottom Of The Bottle by CurrenSy featuring August Alsina and Lil Wayne

The 35-year-old’s writing credits don’t just stop at R&B and pop. The rap song “Bottom Of The Bottle” wasn’t about love, but more so about enjoying the benefits of fame. This includes, but is not limited to, partying, owning luxury items, and experiencing intimate relationships with an excess of money to spend.

14. Bacon by Nick Jonas featuring Ty Dolla Sign

Nick Jonas celebrates the perks of single life in "Bacon." The lyrics emphasize the joy of being content while alone and the freedom of not being tied down. With assistance from Ty Dolla Sign, the upbeat record exudes an even more carefree vibe.

15. Who Says by Selena Gomez & The Scene

“Who Says” exudes positive energy, encouraging people to love themselves despite people trying to tear them down. The song’s official music video appeared on Disney Channel, and Selena Gomez even performed the record on the channel’s comedy show “Sonny With A Chance,” inspiring youth around the globe.