Rihanna is officially expanding into the hair business. Today (June 4), the billionaire mogul shared a teaser of her new product line, Fenty Hair, which showed her roaming the streets in a blond pixie cut. Those who head over to the official website can sign up for a chance to shop before the brand’s June 13 launch date.

"A new family is moving in," she wrote on social media. "Fenty Hair is pullin' up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for. You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, [and] length, from weaves, to braids, to natural. So, I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style."

The YouTube video's description added a creative breakdown of the company's move to the cleverly titled "Mane Street, where every home is a house of style."

"It’s the smoothest suburb with the slickest neighbors and the most snatched streets. Where everyone’s free to be and livin’ the dream," it read. "Where you feel empowered to play it your way, then change it up the next day. It’s where you’ll find YOUR strongest style and want to stay for a while. It’s time to move on in to a new era of repair for hair that’s stronger by the style."

As REVOLT previously reported, Rihanna filed a trademark application for Fenty Hair back in March 2021 that would cover “everything from styling, straightening, relaxing and waving products, as well as hair color and even hair glitter.” Fenty Hair is also joining the Bajan singer's other successful brands, including Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.