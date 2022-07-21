Image Image Credit Amy Sussman/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since the launch of Beyoncé's CÉCRED hair care line, scores of customers have shared videos of their locks after using the company's products. Earlier today (April 22), Beyoncé decided to join in on the fun with a clip that showed her hair-wash routine.

"It has been such a special experience seeing all of your [wash day] rituals all over my timeline... I just had to join in with something I had in the archives," she wrote in the video's description. "Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years."

Beyoncé continued, "Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing CÉCRED's products. It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but CÉCRED is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts."

It didn't take long for fans to react to the short video, with many expressing their excitement over Beyoncé's natural blond tresses. "Beyoncé and CÉCRED gagged us so bad," wrote Twitter user MathewNoKnowles. "She looks AMAZING. That hair and face!"

User unapologhetto tweeted, "Beyoncé is rich [and] successful with healthy and long hair and good skin. [She] treats her body and mind very well, [has] been collecting No. 1s after [a] 27-year career, [and she] doesn't talk to y'all. S**t, I understand why b**ches don't like her." ourhermitage added, "Beyoncé intentionally sharing her CÉCRED wash day routine now is such a genius move. She said she wanted us to see how it works for us and the hype to be organic... She wanted regular users to see the benefits before she shows us her routine."

Check out plenty of other tweets from users showing love and support to King Bey below.