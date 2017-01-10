Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce and Solange Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over the years, Beyoncé and Solange have publicly supported and admired each other's artistry, revealing a sisterhood deeper than a mere familial relationship. Five years older than her sis, Beyoncé solidified her presence as the breakout vocalist of ‘90s R&B group Destiny's Child. Although Bey initially rose to prominence, Solange gained recognition and cultivated a strong fanbase of her own with her critically acclaimed 2016 album, A Seat at the Table.

The Knowles siblings' bond, grounded by their love for and pursuit of music and art, takes the stage, the media and the recording studio. The creative duo has dominated Coachella, captivated the internet with a cherished joint interview and joined forces to produce some of Beyoncé's biggest hits.

Solange co-wrote several of her sister's songs, including "Scared of Lonely," "Why Don't You Love Me," "Flaws and All," "Get Me Bodied" and "Upgrade U." Together, their talents result in magic, leaving fans with the question, "Where's the joint album?" Listeners have long awaited a Beyoncé-Solange LP. They're not giving up hope, and neither are we. Here's why the world needs a collaborative project from the H-town legends.

1. Shared Legacy

The sisters grew up immersed in the Houston music scene, performing and writing songs from a young age. Both explored their experiences as Black Southern women in their projects, and a joint album could honor their musical legacy, upbringing and roots.

In their conversation for Interview Magazine, Solange discussed how growing up on Parkwood influenced her. “We grew up in the same neighborhood that produced Scarface, Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad. So, culturally, it was as rich as it gets. People were warm. People were friendly. But the biggest thing that I took from it is the storytelling. I feel like, in the South in general, but specifically in our world growing up, people were expressive and vivid storytellers,” she recalled.

The “Cranes in the Sky” artist continued, “In the hair salon or in the line at the grocery store; there was never a dull moment. I feel so happy that I got to grow up in a place where you could be the pastor’s wife, you could be a lawyer, you could be a stripper on the side, you could be a schoolteacher — we saw every kind of woman connect on one common experience, which was that everyone wanted to be great and everyone wanted to do better. And we really became womanists because of that. And that’s the thing that I carry with me the most -- being able to go out into the world and connect with women of all kinds.”

2. Intuitive Musical Chemistry

As siblings and best friends, Beyoncé and Solange have an innate connection that has translated seamlessly into their collaborations. Both are known for their artistic visions, and a joint project would allow them to push the envelope in exciting new ways. Each boasts remarkable vocals, leading to unforgettable jams. Following suit, the album could showcase cutting-edge production, sound experimentation and style.

3. Powerful Lyrics

It’s hard for fans to guess what’s next from Beyoncé or Solange, but deep, thought-provoking and emotionally resonant songwriting is guaranteed. The icons' lyrical prowess produces quotable, soulful sentiments that feel relatable beyond a single moment or fleeting emotion.

4. Inspiring Visuals

Beyoncé stunned the world with Lemonade, and Solange's creations at her multidisciplinary outlet, Saint Heron, continue challenging the bounds of art. With such a command of aesthetics, the album could feature stunning music videos, performances and a sublime cover.

5. Unmatched Creativity

The sisters embody ingenuity, and combining their creative minds would undoubtedly manifest as unparalleled artistic expression. Their project would also be an opportunity to explore a new chapter and reinvent themselves, which both continually strive to achieve in their individual works.

6. Celebration of Black Artistry

Bey and Solo have distinct styles and influences, which could lead to an innovative blend of R&B, pop, soul, funk and more. This combination could result in a fresh and unique perspective on Black artistry that highlights diverse voices, themes and sounds, with historical and cultural elements that celebrate the beauty of Black excellence.

7. Magnetic Features

Beyoncé and Solange have worked with artists, producers, and musicians from different genres and eras. A joint album would offer the chance for more dynamic collaborations.

8. An Ode to Women’s Empowerment

On A Seat at the Table and When I Get Home, Solange told stories of Blackness with tracks like "F.U.B.U.," "Don't Touch My Hair" and “Almeda.” Renaissance navigated breaking free of the expectations society imposes upon Black women. In coordination with their previous records and public support of women in neighboring industries, the LP could celebrate womanhood and empowerment, serving as an inspiration to listeners.

9. Global Cultural Impact

The release of a collaborative project from the Knowles sisters would bring global attention, significantly impacting culture, art and conversations around the topics and narratives within the music.

10. Once In a Lifetime Tour Experience

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” was the highest-grossing ever by a Black artist. With fans worldwide buzzing over the idea of a collaboration, a tour would likely be a momentous event and a dream come true. Combining their stage presence and individual strengths, the duo’s previous live performances together have been some of their most exciting.

11. Stylish Collectibles

Anything Beyoncé drops sells out in minutes, and her album merchandise and vinyls are usually big hits with fans. The same is true for Solange with her iconic A Seat at the Table vinyl, which is still popular and available in stores. Fans are still upset about missing the releases of her one-of-a-kind glassware collection. It’s safe to assume the products created for the joint album would get the same treatment.