Earlier today (March 4), TMZ shared a quick chat with Mathew Knowles, which took place during a recent run-in with the businessman in New York City. In the short clip, the reporter asked the patriarch about his thoughts on daughter Beyoncé's new CÉCRED venture. "I know nothing about that. I can't lie," he stated. Despite his lack of knowledge about the brand, the Destiny's Child manager did bring up his own history within the hair care industry to validate Beyoncé's experience and know-how.

"I don't know what to tell you, but [me and Tina Knowles] had a hair care salon for 17 years, and it was the top hair salon in Houston. [That] must have some credibility, right?" he explained. "I'll let you guys figure it out."

CÉCRED officially opened for business back in February with shampoo, conditioner, hair accessories, and more for sale. Aligning with Mathew's statements, Beyoncé confirmed that she grew up in her mother's salon on the store’s official website.

"It’s been my lifelong dream to create these hair products and bring some of my mother’s teachings to life," she added. "We started by prioritizing the needs of textured hair like mine and others who lack moisture and strength. It was important to honor past rituals while infusing our personal touch by adding advanced science to build new sacred rituals. The result was haircare defined by its performance, quality, and intention." Beyoncé also made it clear that she "built CÉCRED from the ground up."

Elsewhere on the site, viewers can learn about Beyoncé's $500,000 cosmetology school scholarship, which will be broken down and distributed "across five cities chosen for their large, diverse community of hair stylists." "Each year, 25 $10,000 financial aid student scholarships will be granted across five cosmetology schools with inclusive curriculums in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New Jersey," the statement read.