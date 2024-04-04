Image Image Credit Cover art for Beyoncé's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM (PONY UP) REMIX" Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 4), Beyoncé decided to surprise fans with an updated version of "TEXAS HOLD 'EM." The "PONY UP" remix of the guitar-driven single delivered a surprising switch-up about halfway through with some New Orleans bounce for extra flavor. The-Dream was also added as a producer alongside the song's original contributors, which included Hit-Boy, Raphael Saadiq, and more.

In addition to "TEXAS HOLD 'EM (PONY UP) REMIX," Beyoncé liberated a new website, BeenCountry.com, which contains images of the Houston star at different stages of her life. The main purpose of the website – which also features a picture of a banjo -- hasn't yet been made clear.

The original version of "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" was taken from Beyoncé's eighth studio LP, COWBOY CARTER, which boasted 27 mostly country-inspired cuts. Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Tanner Adell, and more appeared on the well-received effort. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to move more than 400,000 album-equivalent units during its debut week.

Before COWBOY CARTER's release, Beyoncé revealed what ultimately led to its creation in an Instagram post. "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed... and it was very clear that I wasn’t," she wrote. "But because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

She continued, "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. [COWBOY CARTER] is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."