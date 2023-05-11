Image Image Credit Neil Mockford / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When you think about someone who's got the whole package — music, makeup, lingerie and killer fashion — who comes to mind? Rihanna! Since her entrance into the music scene in 2005, she's been setting fire to the fashion world with her bold choices and unapologetic style. Whether it's a premiere, an award show or the Met Gala, Rihanna's presence is always anticipated, and her fashion moments never disappoint.

The Bajan beauty has become synonymous with high fashion, as she has collaborated with esteemed designers like Loewe, Alaïa, Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Balmain and even has her own brand, Fenty. With every appearance, the icon brings an edge uniquely hers — a blend of confidence, creativity and a dash of rebellion that only Rihanna can pull off.

Each outfit tells a story and is a testament to her fearless approach and ability to command attention with every step. It's not just fashion; it's a style masterclass brought to you by the one and only Rihanna. Let’s take a journey through 12 of Rih Rih's most iconic red carpet looks.

1. 2015 Grammy Awards

Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Rihanna looked stunning at the 2015 Grammy Awards. This masterpiece — designed by the famed Giambattista Valli — was a pink vision with elaborate silver accents on the bodice. The layers of ruffles enhanced the ensemble's drama and flair and really stole the show. It was a bold decision that built the “Work” songstress’ reputation as a true style icon and wonderfully encapsulated her reckless attitude to fashion.

2. 2017 Fenty Launch In London

Image Image Credit Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

For the Fenty Beauty launch in 2017, the brilliant Molly Goddard created Rihanna's lavender tutu dress — a playful and striking statement piece. The dress' elaborate ruching and whimsical ruffles created a dynamic texture that gave the ensemble depth and movement. The look was completed with a large diamond necklace from Chopard, adding a hint of luxury and elegance. Combining the dress with a matching lilac tulle wrap and strappy silver heels, Rihanna exuded a sophisticated yet avant-garde style.

3. Wakanda Forever Premiere

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever not only continued the groundbreaking franchise, but it also provided the opportunity for Rihanna's return to the music scene. She appeared on the film's soundtrack in the song "Lift Me Up." As she walked the red carpet for the premiere, the star attracted attention with her olive-green Rick Owens dress, which had a dramatic combination of matching leather gloves, denim lining and sequins.

Pointy-toe sandals completed this look, coordinating perfectly with the gloves and adding to the overall charm. With such a captivating outfit, heavy accessorizing was rendered unnecessary, which ultimately allowed the dress to take center stage.

4. 2023 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The rude gal stunned spectators with her rendition of the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at the 2023 Met Gala. She wore a stunning white Valentino gown with a long train and structured ivory top, which was embellished with rosettes covering her torso and head. To complete the costume, the piece was paired with opera-length fingerless gloves and white sunglasses that sported attached artificial eyelashes. This is the kind of look that will never be forgotten!

5. 2014 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

For the 2014 Met Gala, themed "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," Rihanna wore Stella McCartney couture, which consisted of a white crop top and a draped long skirt with a train. To give the ensemble a touch of sophistication, she accessorized it with a stunning diamond choker necklace. Looking angelic in all-white, the icon effortlessly combined elegance and contemporary style.

6. 2018 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Rihanna turned heads with her Maison Margiela ensemble at the 2018 Met Gala. The fashion house’s creative director, John Galliano, created the look with a papal motif for that year’s "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. Her rhinestone-encrusted mini dress, paired with a matching coat and hat, captured the attention of gala attendees and made a lasting impression on fashion history.

7. 2017 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Bodying the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" theme for the 2017 Met Gala, the Roc Nation signee defied the idea that flowers have to be traditional. Dripped in Comme des Garçons, she once again made the best-dressed list. Her striking outfit proved to future gala guests that the dress code can be reinterpreted with originality and style.

8. 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards

Image Image Credit Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Rihanna’s appearance at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards was a convincing justification for her winning the Fashion Icon Award. She broke the internet in an original Adam Selman transparent dress studded with Swarovski crystals. The jaw-dropping outfit included gloves, a pink fur scarf and a matching head scarf. She broke limits, embraced the sheer fabric and redefined brave fashion while making a big statement by freeing her nipples.

9. 2023 Oscars

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-large Image Position top

The multihyphenate made a grand entrance at the 2023 Oscars, showcasing her radiant glow in figure-hugging formalwear by Alaïa. Her all-black attire radiated sophistication and elegance while perfectly highlighting her baby bump. She was able to stand out among the Hollywood elite thanks to a combination of contrasting materials — the leather bandeau and long skirt with cut-out slits against the sheer mesh turtleneck.

10. 2015 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-large Image Position top

In an impressive Guo Pei piece, Rihanna dazzled fans at the 2015 Met Gala. For the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme, the ANTI singer embodied grandeur as she walked the carpet dressed in a deep yellow gown. The look featured the artist’s signature train, plush fur lining and gorgeous gold details paired with a matching gold headpiece. Her blazing red hair provided a startling contrast that set the gown aglow. In addition to demonstrating her admiration for creativity, Rihanna's decision to highlight Pei raised the designer's visibility in the United States and cemented her position in the fashion industry.

11. 2019 British Fashion Awards

Image Image Credit Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Rihanna made a memorable entrance at the 2019 British Fashion Awards. She broke new ground by walking the red carpet in one of her own designs created specifically for the occasion. The Fenty founder exuded confidence in a stunning, mint green, satin, corseted cocktail dress, complete with a matching organza jacket and gloves. To incorporate her signature charm, she accessorized the ensemble with a diamond choker harness and truly shined bright like a diamond.

12. 2021 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Only the famed Bajan singer could close out the 2021 Met Gala red carpet with an unforgettable entrance. She commanded attention in a striking Balenciaga overcoat perfectly paired with a matching Stephen Jones Millinery hat. Demna Gvasalia's custom ensemble was a change from her usual style, featuring bold black ruffles and a full silhouette. The look was complemented by 267 carats of Bulgari jewelry, which included necklaces studded with pear-cut diamonds, heritage bracelets, and a single platinum and diamond earring.