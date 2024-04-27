Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna is giving her lyrics “shine bright like a diamond” new meaning after reaching a celebration-worthy career milestone.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), she has the most diamond singles for a female artist with seven tracks (“Work” featuring Drake, “Needed Me,” “Stay,” “Umbrella” featuring JAY-Z, “Diamonds,” “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris, and “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Eminem). Her crown of jeweled records also nabbed her the most diamond certified titles for a female artist.

Rihanna reacted to being a trailblazer by reposting a Roc Nation graphic that announced the accolades. In the caption, she wrote, “Ain’t no back [and] forth,” leaving slices of humble pie for someone else to consume. Expectedly so, she was flooded with praise from longtime supporters. “Can’t spell Rihanna without RIAA,” read a tweet. Another message gave her encouragement to boost a bit louder with “Pop yo s**t, Rih.”

Her fans, however, would have been remiss had they not mentioned the lack of a new project while acknowledging her accomplishments. “Yes, because we don't have an album, we always listen to the same songs,” read a comment when she shared the feat on Instagram. Another person wrote, “No album in 917,382 years and still setting records.”

The Oscar nominated artist has not released a new album since 2016’s Anti. Ahead of her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance, she began to hint at music being in the works but shied away from getting hopes too high with a timeframe as to when it could arrive.

Fast-forward a year later, and her tune has not changed much. Most recently, she told Extra, "It's gonna be amazing” and that "it has to be. That is the only reason it's not out yet. If I'm not feeling it, and I am not feeling like it represents the evolution and the time I spent away, there should be a show of growth... I want to… show truly where I am at.”

Whether she drops the long-anticipated body of work this year or some other year down the line, it has already been solidified that -- as the star herself said on the song “Hard” -- “that Rihanna reign just won’t let up.”