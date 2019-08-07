Image Image Credit Arnold Turner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Colman Domingo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the world of film and television, few artists boast the versatility, impact, and unwavering commitment to representation that Colman Domingo brings to the screen. From his Emmy Award-winning performances to his profound influence as a storyteller and producer, Domingo has built a career rooted in truth, pushing boundaries, and challenging narratives. Whether through his critically acclaimed roles or behind-the-scenes advocacy, he consistently seeks to elevate stories that shine a light on the complexity and beauty of Black life, debunking stereotypes and reclaiming narratives too often overlooked.

In addition to his accomplishments in entertainment, Domingo has aligned with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) in their National Day of Racial Healing initiative. This collaboration seeks to empower individuals and communities to make racial healing a daily practice by embracing empathy, reflection, and trust-building. Together, Colman and WKKF are fostering a movement that invites us all to acknowledge our shared humanity and take actionable steps toward achieving racial equity — not just on one designated day, but all year round.

Domingo sat down with REVOLT for a chat about the partnership, his recent Neiman Marcus campaign with Ayo Edebiri, and a piece of personal philosophy he wants fans to know as they step into their own journeys.

Your partnership with WKKF focuses on fostering racial healing through empathy, personal reflection, and community building. How have you seen these practices make a real difference in your own life or in others' lives?

I’m very excited because I think our missions are aligned with one another, especially right now in our country where things are so polarized and we're seeking more tools to get better. I'm a storyteller, and I think that's what I do with my work. I know it's another opportunity to humanize ourselves and humanize each other, and extend grace, and to actually have a conversation.

Everything in the past few years was about having a conversation, and W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Day of Racial Healing is really about having that conversation while knowing it's not hard to have, but it's necessary to have, and all you need to do is find some tools. I think that we're perfectly aligned.

Your mother’s letters to Oprah Winfrey were a powerful testament to her belief in you. How have those letters shaped your understanding of legacy, and do you feel that you’re living out not just your dreams, but hers as well?

I'm definitely living out her dreams – I know I am. I've grown up with the sense that it's never just about me. George C. Wolfe, who directed Rustin and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, famously said, “It doesn't have to look like you to be about you,” which is something I've carried with me always. The blessing is I'm living not only as a storyteller, but in my truth in all ways. If I think that, that was the dream of my mother and my father and my ancestors, that's the real truth, is that I'm living fully and fully experiencing all of it and being useful and being of service to humanity. That's where I think the real win is.

When you’re picking a red carpet look, what’s the one style element that screams, “This is Colman” and sets you apart from the crowd?

It's going to sound very hokey, but I think it's the light within. I think clothes are clothes, but it's the way they make me feel. I feel like I go to what makes me feel good. I know you said I was on your mood board, so if you noticed, I dress very differently (laughs) for every occasion because I feel like it's about how it makes me feel in the moment, what story I'm telling and what film I'm representing or what red carpet I'm on.

I may walk a little different because I’m feeling myself a little bit. I can wear any color because I've liberated myself and believe that I could. I could wear any color, any shape – I know my body, I know what makes me feel good, and I want to feel like I am the party. For me, I always want to show people that -- because I'm like, I want you, Ty, to be the party, your own party, whatever that is. Whatever makes you feel good and look good on your body is the party.

Your recent campaign with Neiman Marcus alongside Ayo Edebiri is a testament to both of your remarkable achievements this year. How does it feel to share such an exciting moment with her?

The blessing is I get to know many people informally. We travel in the same circles, have many different friends and colleagues together. When this opportunity to be the face of the Neiman Marcus campaign came up, it made so much sense to us. It made sense that we sort of flirt with style. I think we're people who work hard and we do support each other, and I think it's important to -- I knew that she was going to be the star of this, and I wanted to make sure that I was there to support this Black woman as well.

To be very honest, I wanted to be, you know, I'm a very supportive, supporting character in that, but I wanted to make sure that, you know, I gave what I could to her in this space with this legacy brand. I'm very intentional about everything that I do and why I become a part of something.

If you could distill your personal philosophy into a single piece of advice for people striving to find their own path, what would it be?

I would say the thing that I've learned is to not look outside of yourself, but it's within yourself. You thought you needed something out there, but it was always inside you – it was always home, and you have to look within. I think that's what I think that I've been doing more. I think that's been a key to my success, and a key to a lot of partnerships is looking within and doing the work within first, and then the world sees you as you see yourself.