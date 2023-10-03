Image Image Credit Julien De Rosa/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams, LeBron James, and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Oct. 9), the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed its plans for the 2025 Met Gala. According to Vogue, the prestigious event will be co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, ASAP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams alongside the traditional chair, Anna Wintour. Adding to the star power, NBA legend LeBron James will serve as the honorary co-chair, marking his first time attending the iconic fashion event. Notably, Wintour held her position since 1995.

The 2025 Costume Institute exhibition, titled "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," will explore Black men's fashion and its cultural significance. Vogue added that the theme was inspired by Monica L. Miller's 2009 book, "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity."

Domingo, who made his Met Gala debut earlier this year, emerged as one of Hollywood's best-dressed men thanks to countless show-stopping appearances on the red carpet. Hamilton, a regular attendee since 2015, revolutionized the fashion landscape on the Formula 1 racing circuit. Presumably taking a break from finalizing his long-awaited Don't Be Dumb LP, ASAP Rocky is expected to further showcase the distinctive aesthetic that made him a global style icon. Pharrell will return for his sixth Met Gala and second time as co-chair. The Virginia producer extraordinaire boasts decades of influence that he currently utilizes via his role as the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton.

Earlier this month, REVOLT asked Domingo what he felt sets him apart from the rest when it comes to fashion. "It's going to sound very hokey, but I think it's the light within," the Rustin star explained. "I think clothes are clothes, but it's the way they make me feel. I feel like I go to what makes me feel good... Whatever makes you feel good and look good on your body is the party."

"Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" will be open to the public from May 6 through Oct. 26, 2025. The Costume Institute-backed event is scheduled for May 5 of that year.