There’s no love like a father’s love. When it comes down to it, dads help make the world go ’round and if you want to get really technical, Black fathers are unmatched.

As the world celebrates all the dads out there for Father’s Day, REVOLT is taking a moment to highlight some of our favorite celebrity dads and the bond they have with their kids.

1. Will Smith

Will Smith has never shied away from supporting his children’s visions, whether that means championing Jaden Smith and his philanthropic efforts, encouraging Willow Smith to remain true to herself, or supporting his eldest son Trey Smith throughout his journey as an actor. One thing is for certain — you can always count on Will to be his children’s biggest cheerleader.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

2. Sean “Diddy” Combs

When your dad is a hip hop mogul, it’s only right that you inherit his boss mentality and, well, the Combs children are the epitome of that hustler spirit. Sean “Diddy” Combs makes for the coolest pop by constantly showing all six of his children — Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs — the real power of love. His “Can’t stop, won’t stop” mantra doesn’t only apply to business, it applies to family first and foremost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Combs Twins (@the_combs_twins)

3. JAY-Z

In the Carter household, the legendary Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter is the ultimate dad because he isn’t afraid to learn from his kids — especially his eldest Blue Ivy, who is so much like her parents but already carving her own path. Seriously, who else “has never seen a ceiling” in their whole life? Just days after Blue Ivy was born, her vocals were featured on her father’s emotional track “Glory.” What better way to step into your purpose as heir to the Carter throne?

Speaking of royalty, Hov continued to tap into his legacy with some pretty regal names for Blue’s twin siblings. Rumi is named after his and superstar wife Beyoncé‘s favorite poet and rumor has it, Sir came out the gate as cool as ever, which led them to his simple yet powerful moniker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumi & Sir Carter (@twinscarter)

4. Nas

Nasir Jones is another legendary rapper we admire as a father. Nas has been in both the rap game and the dad game for decades now, handing down a wealth of knowledge to his children, Destiny and Knight Jones (27 and 12 years old, respectively).

The proud papa goes above and beyond to support his children’s dreams, recently tapping in to champion his daughter’s Lipmatic cosmetics line, which takes inspiration from his classic album Illmatic of course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny Jones (@iamdestinyjones)

5. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams solidified his place in the culture and beyond many years ago as the man responsible for some of the greatest songs the music industry has ever known. One might argue, however, that his greatest creations are his children.

The legendary producer’s 13-year-old son Rocket inherited his fashion sense, while it appears Pharrell’s musical gifts may have made their way to the triplets he and wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed in 2017. According to the musician, the triplets (whose names have yet to be disclosed to the public) used to cry in harmony. So, they may bless the world and follow in daddy’s footsteps before we know it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐀 𝐏𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐎𝐇 (@pharrell)

6. Nick Cannon

Despite his ever-growing army of children, Nick Cannon always finds time for all of his little ones. He is dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe, Powerful Queen, twins Zillion Heir and Zion, and Golden “Saigon.” Sadly, at just 5-months, his son Zen passed away following a brain cancer diagnosis.

Through it all, the 41-year-old entertainer often speaks up about his love for fatherhood, and Nick is the ultimate dad because he never ceases to unleash his inner child. From go-cart dates to hitting up the best restaurants and making appearances at the Kids Choice Awards over the years, his children are bound to get into all of the action when it’s time to hang out with dad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

7. 2 Chainz

To some he’s 2 Chainz and to others he’s Tity Boi, but at home he is Tauheed Epps, father of three. The Atlanta rapper is dad to 13-year-old Heaven, 9-year-old Harmony and 6-year-old Halo. As previously reported by REVOLT, the “I’m different” emcee recently debuted a podcast alongside his son Halo to give fans an inside look at the dynamics of their relationship.

As a father, 2 Chainz teaches his trio the lessons that come with wins and losses and admits his competitive side doesn’t simply disappear just because his kids are involved — everyone can get it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz)

8. Lil Wayne

There’s another set of legendary Carters that mean so much to the culture — Dwayne Carter Jr. a.k.a Lil Wayne. No matter which way you spin it, he is a hip hop icon who continues to stand the test of time.

When he isn’t spitting that heat, Wayne is the ultimate “cool dad” to four beautiful children. His eldest and only daughter is 23-year-old Reginae Carter, who once described her father as the dad who is always down to have fun. Whether it’s turning up at her lavish birthday parties or just catching up over a conversation while on his skateboard, Weezy is the laid back yet present pop that all fathers wish to be.

His sons, Neal, Kameron, and Dwayne Carter III, were even featured on one of his latest projects. From the sound of it, they may end up taking over the rap game just like their dad as he encourages them to tap into their gifts early on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reginae Carter (@itsreginaecarter)

9. Barack Obama

Barack Obama once held the highest position in the land, but it still doesn’t hold a candle to his role as a father. Dad to Malia and Sasha Obama, who are 23 and 21 years old respectively, people all over the world witnessed the famous politician’s daughters grow up right before their eyes during his eight years as president of the United States. Now, his little leading ladies aren’t so little anymore.

What is most admirable about Barack Obama is he has always allowed his girls to show up as their full and authentic selves regardless of the title he held.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

10. DJ Khaled

This renowned entertainer dubbed himself and his crew “the best” many years ago and the same is true for his two sons. DJ Khaled is father to tots Asahd and Aalam Khaled and for him, fatherhood is all about positivity, putting his children on, and instilling confidence in the next generation. At the tender age of two, Asahd even executive produced Khaled’s Father of Asahd album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

11. Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert has a special connection to his babies because he is responsible for helping to bring them earthside. That’s right, he played triple duty as daddy, doctor, and husband when it was time for his wife Teyana to give birth — twice!

The professional baller is dad to daughters Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr, who is named in his honor, and Rue Rose Shumpert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grown man Mani (@imanshumpert)

12. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been dubbed one of the world’s greatest shooters, but off the court he is an amazing father to three beautiful children.When he isn’t winning championships, he is the world’s greatest dad to Riley, Ryan and Canon Curry.

Steph encourages his kids to speak up, take up space and have fun no matter the setting. He’s supportive and silly all at the same time, making him the MVP dad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)

13. Usher

Quiet as its kept, Usher Raymond IV is a superstar and continues to hold the title as one of the best entertainers to ever do it. At home though, he is a father of four. He has two sons, Usher “Cinco” and Naviyd Ely Raymond. He also added daughters Sovereign Bo and Sire Castrello Raymond to the mix more recently.

Despite the pressures that come with being an icon, Usher makes it known that his family is his greatest priority and keeps his kids right beside him every step of the way. When he isn’t blessing the stage or the skating rink with his talents, Usher is taking his sons to poppin’ events like fashion shows and movie premieres. It won’t be long before his baby girls can join in on the fun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usher (@usher)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usher (@usher)