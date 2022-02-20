Usher is headed back to Las Vegas.

The R&B superstar recently announced he will headline a new Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM this summer.

This will be Ursher’s second straight summer in Sin City after he sold out 20 shows for his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars’ Palace last year.

The residency includes 23 action-packed performances from July 15 to Oct. 29.

On Instagram, Usher wrote that he is “so excited” to be returning to Vegas with a BRAND NEW residency.”

Per a press release, the new immersive show will be custom-designed for the Dolby Live stage.

Fans will feel like they are not just watching a performance, but are a part of it. Every guest will have an up-close and personal experience with Ursh, and the exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacle will be filled with the multi-talented entertainer’s smash hits spanning his 20-year career.

Usher is slated to share new music with attendees as well.

Last year, the Grammy award-winning artist performed on roller skates for fans, brought out special guests like Diddy, Babyface, and Lil Jon, and even printed his own Usher Bucks for good measure.

In an interview with Billboard, Usher spoke about how and why Ush Bucks were created.

“The idea behind Usher Bucks was really as a way of promoting the residency. And since then, there has been more conversations, thus proving roads lead to Las Vegas,” he explained. “Stay tuned. We’ve been working on the merchandise for the night and that was the start of it.”

General ticket prices for Usher’s upcoming Las Vegas residency begin at $79. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase meet and greet packages and VIP seats.

Pre-sale tickets are available now and general tix go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 25. Check out Usher’s official announcement video below: