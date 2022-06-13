While a vasectomy isn’t quite the next step for Nick Cannon, it looks like a cocktail just in time for Father’s Day is.

As people continue to question Cannon’s decision-making process following the announcement that he has two more children on the way, he is celebrating fatherhood with a new drink ironically called, “The Vasectomy.”

“Lord knows I need one,” said Cannon as he began to create the cocktail in an ad alongside actor Ryan Reynolds. He also takes time to reflect on the joys of fatherhood.

At one point during the commercial, Cannon is joined on-screen by Reynolds who spits out his drink when the “Wild ‘N Out” creator chimed that he is a father of eight.

As previously shared by REVOLT, Cannon revealed that he considered having a vasectomy and even went as far as scheduling a consultation.

“They scared me a little bit,” he shared. “It will take some more convincing. I took the initiative, just to see what they was talking about. Let’s just say I went on the first date, but we are not committed.”

As he continues to add to the Cannon crew, the 41-year-old entertainer will have quite the Father’s Day celebration. He is father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and shares a second set of twins, 1-year-old Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon also has a 1-year-old daughter with Brittany Bell. Additionally, the pair share a 5-year-old son, Golden “Saigon.”

In December 2021, he disclosed that the 5-month-old son, Zen, that had with Alyssa Scott passed away following a brain tumor diagnosis.

Currently, he awaits the arrival of another child alongside model Bre Tiesi and just last week, Cannon hinted that he and De La Rosa are currently expecting.