Back in January, Pink Sweat$ unveiled his Pink Moon project. The short and sweet body of work features eight tracks and includes appearances from names like 6lack, Kirby, Tori Kelly, and Sabrina Claudio. Immediately following the release, Pink Sweat$ tapped in with fellow R&B crowd favorite Blxst to deliver a live rendition of their collaboration “For Me.”

This week, Pink Sweat$ switches up the mood with a unique collaboration. Joining forces with P1Harmony, a six-member boy band from South Korea, Pink returns with his latest offering “Gotta Get Back.” Over some breezy production, the new track sees their different styles come together perfectly as one:

I know I’m not perfect, and I’ve hurt your heart before, so I don’t wanna make a promise I can’t give/ I just wanna love you here forever endlessly, so I just hope you hear me when I say, ‘Don’t leave’ and I don’t care what went wrong/ Your love is my home so wherever you are, baby, I

Gotta get, gotta get back to you, I’ll do whatever you want mе to, I’ll do whatever I gotta do/ I’ve gotta, gotta gеt back to, gotta get, gotta get back to you/ I’ll do whatever you want me to, I’ll do whatever I gotta do/ I’ve gotta, gotta get back to

Prior to this, Pink Sweat$ joined PnB Rock and Swae Lee for their collab track “Forever Never.” A few months ago, the R&B singer dropped his debut project PINK PLANET just in time to be the soundtrack for lovers everywhere on Valentine’s Day. PINK PLANET was preceded by singles like “Heaven,” and the R&B singer also unleashed the sweet visual for one of the project’s fan-favorite cuts “At My Worst” featuring Kehlani.

Be sure to press play on “Gotta Get Back” by Pink Sweat$ and P1Harmony down below.