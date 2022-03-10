By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2022
This week, Pink returned to present the latest offering from Pink Moon. Featuring an assist from the talented Tori Kelly, the freshly released music video for “Real Thing” takes viewers through a serene journey throughout the set of a movie. On the song, the two artists fuse their soulful voices together effortlessly:

Sunday morning, sunrise your eyes on me, collide/ Adore you, I do, no lie I’m yours and you’re mine for life, you make me feel like heaven is a real place/ I bet on us ’cause I know it’s the real thing, you make me feel like heaven ain’t so far away ’cause with you I know I got the real thing

Got the real thing, I got the real thing, got the real thing, with you, I know I got the real—Whеn you’re touching me, put my soul at easе/ Your love, so sweet, yeah, the angels sing

Prior to this, Pink Sweat$ joined PnB Rock and Swae Lee for their collab track “Forever Never.” A few months ago, the R&B singer dropped his debut project PINK PLANET just in time to be the soundtrack for lovers everywhere on Valentine’s Day. PINK PLANET was preceded by singles like “Heaven,” and the R&B singer also unleashed the sweet visual for one of the project’s fan-favorite cuts “At My Worst” featuring Kehlani.

Be sure to press play on Pink Sweat$’s brand new music video for “Real Thing” featuring Tori Kelly down below.

 

 

