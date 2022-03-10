Sunday morning, sunrise your eyes on me, collide/ Adore you, I do, no lie I’m yours and you’re mine for life, you make me feel like heaven is a real place/ I bet on us ’cause I know it’s the real thing, you make me feel like heaven ain’t so far away ’cause with you I know I got the real thing
Got the real thing, I got the real thing, got the real thing, with you, I know I got the real—Whеn you’re touching me, put my soul at easе/ Your love, so sweet, yeah, the angels sing
Prior to this, Pink Sweat$ joined PnB Rock and Swae Lee for their collab track “Forever Never.” A few months ago, the R&B singer dropped his debut project PINK PLANET just in time to be the soundtrack for lovers everywhere on Valentine’s Day. PINK PLANET was preceded by singles like “Heaven,” and the R&B singer also unleashed the sweet visual for one of the project’s fan-favorite cuts “At My Worst” featuring Kehlani.
Be sure to press play on Pink Sweat$’s brand new music video for “Real Thing” featuring Tori Kelly down below.