“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” aired on Friday (June 3) to discuss the Department of Justice’s investigation into law enforcement’s response to the Texas elementary school massacre, and more.

Neima Abdulahi hosted the episode, titled “The Tragedy In Texas vs. Black America’s Treatment.” She was joined by community organizer Mary-Pat Hector, former Arizona police officer Brandon Tatum, educator Conscious Lee and singer Sean Paul. REVOLT Entertainment Correspondent Kennedy Rue McCullough also brought viewers the latest in celebrity news and REVOLT Special Correspondent Rochelle Ritchie discussed the Texas school tragedy.

Abdulahi and Ritchie opened the show by remembering the students and teachers who were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School located in Uvalde, Texas last month.

On May 24, a gunman entered the school carrying an AR-15 assault rifle and opened fire, killing 19 children and two instructors. Reports stated suspect Salvador Ramos barricaded himself inside of a classroom while law enforcement officers stood in the hallway waiting for backup. Nearly an hour after the shooting began, Border Patrol agents arrived on the scene, entered the school and then killed the suspect.

Last week, the Department of Justice announced that it would launch an investigation into law enforcement’s response to the tragedy (after officials released contradicting statements following the deadly events that unfolded at the school).

DOJ Spokesman Anthony Coley released a statement that read, “The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and … to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events.”

Ritchie hosted a panel discussion with Tatum and Lee and asked if law enforcement neglected to act with a sense urgency?

“No. From all the information that I have, it does not appear that the police officers on the scene avoided anything or disregarded cries for help from the kids that were inside of that room,” Tatum explained. “What I think is probably more applicable is the disagreement or the leadership finding out the proper tactic to use and them not being equipped and having the equipment to move forward to rescue those children at a sooner time.”

On the contrary, Lee said there is proof that confirms officers did not act in the best interest of the students or school staff.

“I would respectfully disagree with what Brandon is presenting, especially since we know there’s been confirmations that there were officers that went into the school that were able to rescue their own kids and didn’t rescue the other kids,” he declared. “We also know that there are multiple confirmations and sources that show video of officers literally arguing, tasing and slamming parents on the ground trying to go in.”

In an interview with REVOLT, Hector scrutinized the police response and compared it to the countless police shootings of unarmed Black Americans.

“The first thing that came to my mind was, oftentimes, the excuse for shooting unarmed Black citizens is the police officer was afraid for their life,” she expressed. “It’s obvious that we also need to really re-evaluate policing when it comes to how they handle and respond to mass shootings and mass shooters, as well as how they respond to unarmed Black and brown people.”

Next, Abdulahi hosted her segment “Black All Over the World” to discuss issues taking place in Jamaica, Russia, Nigeria and Ghana.

Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days following her arrest on Feb. 17 for allegedly being found with drugs at a Moscow airport. The WNBA Players Association has demanded President Joe Biden do all that he can to make sure the Phoenix Mercury center returns home safely. If the 30-year-old basketball star is found guilty, she could be sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Abdulahi then highlighted poverty in Nigeria, as the issue affects more than 80 million people in the country. On May 28, 31 adults and children were reportedly killed and several others were injured after a stampede occurred during a church charity event in southern Nigeria, where many people were in line for food.

Over in Jamaica, musicians like Grammy Award-winning singer Sean Paul are worried about the future of reggaeton and dance hall.

During an interview with REVOLT, he revealed, “It’s not something that I hate. I just don’t like that the public doesn’t know that really comes from us … big up to everyone who does it and who loves it and supports it. It definitely is reminiscent of what we’ve been doing.”

The “Temperature” singer’s concerns come after SOJA, a white Reggae band from Virginia, won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album at the 64th annual Grammy awards.

Later in the episode, McCullough hosted her segment titled “Entertainment Remix,” during which she discussed Snoop Dogg canceling his international tour shows due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts.” Said conflicts include family obligations and film and TV projects. She also spotlighted Hulu’s latest documentary Look At Me: XXXTentacion, which remembers the life and legacy of the rapper who was shot and killed in 2018.

McCullough also attended Quality Control Music CEO Pierre P. Thomas’ birthday celebration hosted by Sean Diddy Combs, where she spoke with Coi Leray, Ed Dolo, Al Nuke, Former Mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed, and many more.

Thomas informed McCullough during the celebration that he felt “blessed.”

“It feels good you know when people want to acknowledge your accomplishments and everything you done. I’m just here to have a good time. Blessed to see another year and I’m thankful just to be in this position,” he said.

Leray told REVOLT that Thomas has done “so much” in the music industry and that “it’s just a blessing to even get an invite.”

Reed chimed in and expressed how much Thomas and Quality Control Music mean to Atlanta.

“I think tonight is about what Atlanta means to America and Pee and Quality Control have been so essential to keeping Atlanta at the center of Black culture in America and the world,” he noted.

Watch a quick clip from this week’s episode up top. Plus, be sure to catch the next installment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET on REVOLT’s app.