By Regina Cho
  /  05.27.2022

Today (May 27), the legendary Sean Paul returns to unleash his brand new album, Scorcha. Across 16 tracks, he recruited names like Ty Dolla $ign, Pia Mia, Jada Kingdom, Sia, Gwen Stefani, Shenseea, Tove Lo, Stylo G, and more to assist him with his new era. Scorcha also includes his previously released songs “Only Fanz,” “Dynamite,” “How We Do It,” and “No Fear,” the last of which sees Sean Paul setting the tone for the project with his fearless cadence:

All who nuh wan’ hear mi talk cyaan stop mi career, voice it, mek di world hear/ Though yuh can try kill a man, yuh cyaan kill it, my dear so says di great Che Guevar’/ Inna my town weh mi grow, yuh cyaan have no fear coward nuh live ’round here/Haffi stand firm fi survive and defend yuh share, di burden, di brave must bear

Returning to the stage following two years since touring due to the pandemic, Sean Paul is currently on the road for his “Scorcha Tour.” The next stop is a special album release performance tonight at The Novo in Los Angeles, before he hits the road in the U.K., Europe and Canada this summer. Sean is also set to join Pitbull this fall for the 2022 “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour.”

Prior to this Sean released his GRAMMY nominated 7th Studio Album ‘Live n Livin’ in 2020 under his own label Dutty Rock Productions. It’s been about seven years since Sean Paul dropped his last studio album Full Frequency, his final album under the Atlantic Records umbrella. The project saw 14 cuts and additional appearances from Damian MarleyJuicy J2 ChainzNicki MinajKonshensIggy Azalea, and more. Since then, he has liberated the EP Mad Love the Prequel, and more recently delivered loose singles like “Shot & Wine” with Stefflon Don, “Boasty” with Wiley, “Contra La Pared” with J Balvin, “When It Comes To You,” and “Bad Inna Bed,” among others.

Be sure to press play on Sean Paul’s brand new Scorcha album down below.

