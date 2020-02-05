Nas and Damian Marley reunite for Jamrock Reggae Cruise

Nas and Damian Marley will perform their Distant Relatives album in celebration of their 10th anniversary of the project.

The duo will perform the album in its entirety on the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2020. They will perform on both cruises, the first of which sets sail on Nov. 30, and the second cruise which leaves out on Dec. 5.

Distant Relatives was released on May 18, 2010 and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. According to Billboard, the album sold 57,000 in its first week. It peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B and Hip Hop Albums and Reggae Albums charts. The last time Nas and Damian performed together was in 2011 at Austin City Limits.

Damian says that the cruise’s success is “never taken for granted; it’s very important that reggae is represented properly with the right sound, setting and production. We’re also aware of the need to feature artists who’ve never been on the cruise.”

Both of the 5-day cruises will set sail from Fort Lauderdale with stops in Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, Jamaica. In addition to the concerts, the cruise will also offer food, fitness activities, soundclashes, and morning Nyabinghi meditations. Damian has made it his mission for the cruise to embody the island’s rich culture.

Shabba Ranks will also perform on the cruise. Damian says that Shabba is his all-time favorite artist, outside of his own family.

“If I had to pick my all-time favorite artist that isn’t from my family, it would be Shabba, he is one of my musical heroes,” shares Damian. “I was influenced to sing by my father, but Shabba is a big reason why I do dancehall and toast on riddims.”

The second cruise is sold out, but if you would like to purchase tickets to the first cruise, tickets go on sale Feb. 11. More performers will be announced soon. Visit www.welcometojamrockreggaecruise.com for cabins and more information.