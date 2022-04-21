This week, the legendary Sean Paul returns with a brand new single, “No Fear,” and he tapped in with fellow stars Nicky Jam and Damian Marley for some assistance. The song marks his latest release from his forthcoming eighth full-length album, Scorcha, out May 27 via Island Records. On the track, Sean Paul sets the tone by opening up “No Fear” with his fearless cadence:

All who nuh wan’ hear mi talk cyaan stop mi career, voice it, mek di world hear/ Though yuh can try kill a man, yuh cyaan kill it, my dear so says di great Che Guevar’/ Inna my town weh mi grow, yuh cyaan have no fear coward nuh live ’round here/Haffi stand firm fi survive and defend yuh share, di burden, di brave must bear

In celebration of Scorcha’s release, Sean will host a special performance at The Novo in Los Angeles on May 27th. In terms of recent releases, Sean Paul shared his highly successful “Dynamite” single featuring Sia last Fall and returned with “How We Do It” featuring Pia Mia last month.

Prior to this, in 2020, Sean released his GRAMMY nominated 7th Studio Album ‘Live n Livin’ under his own label Dutty Rock Productions. It’s been about seven years since Sean Paul dropped his last studio album Full Frequency, his final album under the Atlantic Records umbrella. The project saw 14 cuts and additional appearances from Damian Marley, Juicy J, 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj, Konshens, Iggy Azalea, and more. Since then, the legendary artist liberated the EP Mad Love the Prequel, and more recently delivered loose singles like “Shot & Wine” with Stefflon Don, “Boasty” with Wiley, “Contra La Pared” with J Balvin, “When It Comes To You,” and “Bad Inna Bed,” among others.

Be sure to press play on “No Fear” by Sean Paul down below.